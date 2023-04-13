What is the biggest need for the Eagles before the start of the regular season?

The Eagles have been doing a solid job this offseason in re-signing players who were set to be free agents (James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox) and others who could have retired (Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce). They also brought in guys at running back (Rashaad Penny), linebacker (Nicholas Morrow), and safety (Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans), in an attempt to add competition at some of the thinner positions. Still, with a huge Jalen Hurts contract on the horizon, Philly doesn’t have a huge budget and will rely heavily on their relatively few, but high, NFL Draft picks.

Despite losing a lot of really good players this free agency (including Javon Hargrave, Isaac Seumalo, and TJ. Edwards), the Eagles are still fortunate to have dynamic players at many key positions. So, while Philly might not have a ton of cap space to make big splashes, they don’t really have too many positions that require that kind of move.

What position concerns do you have? What is a bigger need for the Eagles before the start of the regular season? You can vote in the survey below and tell us why in the comments!

