2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers pick quarterback

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The Packers shock the NFL by drafting Levis at 15. Likewise, the Packers were shocked Levis fell to 15!

The drama surrounding their current quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need rehashed here. Whether he’s gone before the draft or after the draft doesn’t matter. While they moved up to draft a potential replacement in Jordan Love, the feeling is the Packers aren’t sold on him.

Hence, Levis falling to them is something they couldn’t resist passing on (pun intended!). The Packers know quarterbacks are how you win championships (even if they’ve done poorly surrounding those quarterbacks and failed to position them to succeed). They also know you need elite quarterbacks to win, having already had two in succession with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. And Levis fits the type of elite quarterback they like, matching those two who won Super Bowls for them, as well as successful ones around the league like Josh Allen (yet to get a ring) and Carson Wentz (has a ring).

He’s a perfect fit for the Packers. At Kentucky he completed 66 percent of passes and threw 43 TDs vs 23 interceptions, on top of running for 11 TDs. He’s run NFL offenses in college (Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan). He’s 6’4 and 229 pounds and has a strong passing arm. He’s a gunslinger who likes to take risks, which more often than not pays off with big rewards. And he has some wheels on him too, matching recent quarterback play style, but better (because passing is always better than running).

Let’s listen to someone almost smarter than me about his talent:

“The physical talent Levis brings to the table is immediately apparent when you watch him. Levis has a lighting-quick release that explodes from his hand — which is attached to a cannon as he boasts one of the strongest arms in the class. He has prototypical size, is gritty, experienced, and understands the system he plays in and in general, is in command of his offense. Teams will salivate at what Levis could become with his rare skill set and combination of experience, arm talent, toughness, size, and athleticism. Not only does Levis make plays outside the pocket with heavy bootleg calls and scrambling ability, but he can also be used as a running threat in general and must be accounted for on any given play lest he burst out for a chunk play with his feet. While he was not primarily used as a runner in college, it may be necessary to design him runs early into his NFL career as an added threat should he start right away.”

He’s not without flaws of course. His decision-making is the one most at issue. But that is something that can be learned. Packers know all about letting quarterbacks develop. Let Love play for a season or two, see what he has, and if it’s good (and Levis shines), Packers trade him for some picks. Which they can use to shore up their offense. All the while Levis is working to be an elite NFL quarterback.

Levis has the skills with his arm and his legs to make a statement in the NFL. Packers won’t pass that up if he falls to 15. He’s got great leadership already, which that and the physical skills are hard to teach. He already has NFL experience too, and his weakness can be improved on - especially his decision making. Levis is highly coachable, and will be an elite Super Bowl winning QB for years to come for the Packers.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 31% Yes (79 votes)

68% No (174 votes) 253 votes total Vote Now

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston

13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis

16) Commanders (the dog did it)

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco)

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton)

20) Seahawks (wardbell92)

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom)

22) Ravens (Rollinpin)

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)

24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio)

25) Giants (dkays)

26) Cowboys (roberticus01)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Packers select at No. 15 overall? QB Will Levis

QB Hendon Hooker

TE Michael Mayer

TE Dalton Kincaid

WR Jordan Addison

WR Zay Flowers

WR Quentin Johnston

DE Nolan Smith

DE Lukas Van Ness

DE Myles Murphy

OT Darnell Wright vote view results 6% QB Will Levis (8 votes)

1% QB Hendon Hooker (2 votes)

8% TE Michael Mayer (11 votes)

11% TE Dalton Kincaid (14 votes)

7% WR Jordan Addison (9 votes)

8% WR Zay Flowers (11 votes)

9% WR Quentin Johnston (12 votes)

15% DE Nolan Smith (20 votes)

10% DE Lukas Van Ness (13 votes)

12% DE Myles Murphy (16 votes)

8% OT Darnell Wright (11 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud

2) Texans: QB Bryce Young

3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions: DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears: OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles: CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans: DE Myles Murphy

13) Jets: OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers: