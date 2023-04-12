Eagles News: The burning question for Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft - NFL.com

BURNING QUESTION: Will the Eagles remain among the NFL’s elite despite offseason turnover? Philadelphia positioned itself tremendously well last season, stocking its defense with a large collection of playmakers and watching its offense take off thanks to the addition of WR A.J. Brown and the growth of QB Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, as is the case for most conference champions, the Eagles watched a number of important contributors leave for larger paychecks in the last month, and their attempts to replace them have come at cheaper prices. GM Howie Roseman has done a spectacular job remaking the Eagles into a contender in a short amount of time, but there’s no guarantee everything will fall into place a second time around. These defensive replacements — namely, safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans — will have to fit in quickly, and younger players like 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis will have to take on larger roles to keep the Eagles in the highest tier of teams.

Should the Eagles draft Jalen Carter if he’s available? - BGN

The Eagles are in a unique position for a team drafting so high to put Carter in a low pressure situation to allow him to develop on and off the field. They don’t need Carter–or whoever the pick is–to be an impact player right away, just as they didn’t need Jordan Davis to be an impact player last year. They’re also in a position to know more about him than most teams. In addition to their homework talking to coaches and current teammates–and a hat tip to Dan Campbell–the Eagles, along with the Packers (who aren’t currently in a position to draft Carter) and the Falcons (who at 8th overall might be) have two of Carter’s former UGA teammates on their roster in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Not to diminish the death of two people, but let us not overlook that college aged kids routinely do stupid things. Sometimes they do really stupid things. Of course they aren’t normally involved in accidents where multiple people died, but to condemn someone for being reckless when they’re 21 would be absurd. Nor should we overlook that the law has passed its judgment on his actions and handed out its punishment, there is no pending investigation or trial casting a shadow over his status.

Top 10 most likely options for the Eagles’ first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski predict who the Birds are going to take by running through a snake draft activity. Will they sit at No. 10, trade up, or move down? The guys talk about that in addition to giving their list of guys that the Eagles will NOT select. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

The Eagles’ top 10 options with the 10th overall pick - PhillyVoice

Every year, there’s some running back, linebacker, or safety prospect that wins the hearts of Eagles fans, and every year, without fail, the team does not select that player because… (clears throat)… THEY DON’T VALUE THOSE POSITIONS. This year that prospect is Texas RB Bijan Robinson, who most believe is the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. Some think that he’s actually an even better prospect than Barkley. Personally, I think that’s nuts, as Barkley was more productive in college and was a superior athletic specimen. But whatever. The Eagles are correct not to value the running back position. As we laid out in depth on Monday, selecting Robinson with the 10th overall pick might be a lot of fun, but it would also be a bad use of resources, mostly because running backs have extremely short NFL shelf lives. The Eagles believe that they have found their long-term answer at quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who is still only 24 years of age. They can be Super Bowl contenders for the next decade-plus, as long as Hurts continues to be anything close to what he was in 2022. Given his extreme work ethic, that’s a pretty good bet. The Eagles are far more likely to try to find a player with their top 10 pick who can be a foundational piece for the duration of Hurts’ career, not just for the next five or so years.

The state of all 32 teams before the 2023 NFL Draft - PFF

Philadelphia was obviously in for attrition this offseason, but the front office did fairly well by retaining starting cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry. They could stand to add more talent in the secondary, particularly at safety, and more depth to the interior of their defensive line after losing Javon Hargrave to the 49ers. The most interesting immediate question may be whether they view 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens as a potential starter at guard following the return of center Jason Kelce and the loss of Isaac Seumalo. If the answer is no, a starting right guard arguably becomes the team’s biggest need. Fortunately for the Eagles, they have two first-round picks. Look for them to perhaps move down off one of them and add draft capital on Day 2 as well as in the fourth-to-sixth-round range, where they currently have zero selections.

Eagles mailbag: What’s the plan at safety in 2023? - NBCSP

Are they done at safety? Seems unlikely. The one problem is that this isn’t generally considered to be a very strong safety draft class. The top guy on the board is Alabama’s Brian Branch, who is a versatile defensive back who can play nickel and safety. After that there’s a bit of a drop-off to guys like Antonio Johnson, Jordan Battle and Sydney Brown. But I think it’s very possible the Eagles add a safety in the draft at least in Day 2 to compete for one of those starting jobs.

‘Pretty Convinced’ Eagles Were Trading for $242 Million Star: NFL Insider - Heavy

“There were times last year when I was pretty convinced at the Combine that either the Eagles or the Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport told Joe Mulinaro of The 33rd Team. “That was one where you kind of stop everything and go, ‘Hang on.’ Now it turned out that was not something he [Wilson] was into and he was only interested in going to the Broncos, you know the story. But as far as stop everything and get to work, that was something that I think shook my brain a little bit last year in Indy.”

NFL draft 2023: Best prospects at 53 different skills - ESPN

Best hand usage: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia. Smith has the speed to attack off the edge, and he’s slippery enough to snake through gaps. But let’s not forget about the technique or the hand usage, which are key tools to creating early production as a pro. This is where Smith can stack and shed to create leverage for himself. He was limited to eight games last season because of a pec injury but still had three sacks.

Premier League confirms Summer Series is heading to Lincoln Financial Field - PE.com

The Premier League today announces its first-ever pre-season tournament in the USA will take place this July, with six clubs traveling to take part in matches and events in five major East Coast cities. The clubs confirmed to feature in the Premier League Summer Series are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, and Newcastle United. They will compete in a total of nine matches between Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 30 at stadiums in Atlanta; Harrison, NJ; Orlando; Philadelphia; and Landover, MD.

The Dallas Cowboys should not pursue a tight end in the first round - Blogging The Boys

Despite their interest in potential tight end prospects in the draft, the Cowboys front office should entertain the possibility that they already have their “Kelce” in the locker room, or maybe Kelce Jr. TE Jake Ferguson showed last year in his rookie year with the team that he has very good athleticism for his size, and had some impactful plays in the receiving game throughout the season.

Should the NY Giants be interested in Devin White? - Big Blue View

Personally, I am rarely in favor of signing off-ball linebackers to contracts if they do not cover well. However, the Giants’ defense is structured with an attack mindset, and it could be that White’s upside is worthwhile to Martindale. My answer to whether the Giants should pursue White is no. Will they? It seems that Schoen is not looking to add big cap hits at this point, so my guess, once again, would be no.

Kirk Cousins trade rumors are swirling, and a deal could make sense for Vikings - SB Nation

QB carousel we thought the offseason would provide hasn’t fully manifested yet. Aaron Rodgers is still with the Packers, Lamar Jackson remains in limbo. Outside of Derek Carr joining the Saints and Jimmy Garoppolo heading to Las Vegas it’s been rather quiet — but now rumors are swirling about a QB who wasn’t on the radar: Kirk Cousins. On the surface Cousins moving is wholly bizarre. The Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFC a year ago, and their window is wide open in the NFC North to try to run this back. However, with new leadership in Minnesota finding its footing, this might be the perfect time to take advantage of a weird QB market to set the Vikings up for sustained success, rather than a short sprint.

