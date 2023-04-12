2023 NFL Draft: Interior offensive lineman rankings with pro comparisons

With the NFL Draft process well underway, there is a much clearer picture of the 2023 class than there was even a month ago. With exhibition games and the Combine now in the past, it is easier to build a full profile of this year’s prospects. This interior offensive lineman class has some intriguing players at the top.

1) O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence wins with overwhelming size and strength. Torrence is a huge presence at the guard position, big long arms and heavy hands. He somehow balances patience and physicality in a way that is advanced for a college guard. He is an aggressive, punishing run blocker and can also hold his own in pass protection.

O’Cyrus Torrence can take a leap by continuing to improve his technique. It’s not that technique is an issue, it’s that his limited athleticism will mean he will need to be perfect more often than not. Torrence will do his best in an offense than can get him going downhill.

Pro Comparison: Mike Iupati, San Francisco 49ers

2) Steve Avila, TCU

Steve Avila wins with a combination of size, athleticism and heady play. Steve Avila was quietly the offensive MVP of TCU’s excellent 2022 season. Avila is a highly experienced lineman who has brought a high level of play to guard and center. He is a big, powerful player with surprising foot quickness, allowing him to get out in space with ease.

Steve Avila can take a leap by being a bit more consistent. He has all the tools to be a Pro-Bowl interior lineman, but needs to do a better job sustaining blocks in the run game and showing a bit more awareness in pass protection. Small technical changes to make, but notable.

Pro Comparison: Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers

The Rest

3) Luke Wypler, Ohio State

4) Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

5) John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

6) Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

7) Andrew Vorhees, USC

8) Chandler Zavala, NC State

9) Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

10) Jordan McFadden, Clemson