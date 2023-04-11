2023 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots pick cornerback

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

In a recent interview, which he hopes will not be remembered like Vince Young’s infamous interview in 2011 training camp, Bill Belichick said he’s going to continue managing the team the way he has over the last 20 years, and he expects them to continue to be competitive.

To his point, the Patriots have won more games than any other NFL team since 2000. They are 27 wins ahead of the second place Steelers and 45 games ahead of our Eagles (but did not win Super Bowl LII).

By drafting Joey Porter Jr., the Patriots continue a long-time philosophy of drafting defense over offense, and a recent trend of drafting defensive backs. Since 2000, the Patriots have selected a defensive player first in 15/23 drafts. In five of the last 15 drafts, their first pick has been a DB.

Drafting Porter Jr. also helps to improve a defense that was better against the run than the pass in 2022.

Rushing

Yards allowed: 7th

Yards per attempt: 5th

1st downs: 2nd

Touchdowns: 1st (Tie)

Passing

Yards allowed: 17th

Yards per attempt: 8th

1st downs: 18th

Touchdowns: 27th

Even though the Patriots re-signed Jalen Mills, Jabrill Peppers, and Jonathan Jones this offseason and have some promising young cornerbacks jonesing for playing time in Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, Porter is a welcomed addition. Aaron Rodgers is (supposedly?) joining the division, and the Bills and Dolphins have two of the most potent passing offenses in the league.

Porter Jr. is a tall, physical, and competitive corner who is best suited for man-to-man coverage, which Belichick’s defenses run more than anyone else. Porter Jr. ran well at the combine (4.46 in the 40) and ranked as the #9 most athletic corner in this year’s draft.

Like his father, Porter is known for occasional penalty flags. But he has improved each year at Penn State. Since his freshman year, it’s been clear that he has traits (length, strength, athleticism) NFL teams look for in prototypical #1 CBs. Over three seasons as a starter, Porter Jr. has gotten better at using his strength, positioning and long arms to lock down receivers without drawing holding penalties.

One highlight game during Porter Jr’s Penn State tenure is the 2022 season opener against Purdue, when he was repeatedly tested by two fellow draft-eligible players, QB Aidan O’Connell and All-American WR Charlie Jones. Porter Jr. held his own and broke up pass after pass, setting a school record with 6 PBUs in one game.

As tempting as it was for the Patriots new GM to do something flashy, like draft Bijan Robinson or Jordan Addison, or double down on the 2011 two-tight end approach by taking Michael Mayer, or turn the franchise to a muscled-up flamethrower like Will Levis, that is not the Patriot Way. The Patriots stick with the plan and improve a critical area of the team by drafting Joey Porter Jr. Welcome to New England, kid

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 72% Yes (26 votes)

27% No (10 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston

13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers (bdawk4ever)

16) Commanders (the dog did it)

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco)

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton)

20) Seahawks (wardbell92)

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom)

22) Ravens (Rollinpin)

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)

24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio)

25) Giants (dkays)

26) Cowboys (roberticus01)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Patriots pick at No. 14 overall? CB Joey Porter Jr.

CB Deonte Banks

S Brian Branch

RB Bijan Robinson

OT Broderick Jones

OT Darnell Wright

DE Nolan Smith

WR Zay Flowers

WR Quentin Johnston

QB Will Levis

QB Hendon Hooker vote view results 25% CB Joey Porter Jr. (5 votes)

0% CB Deonte Banks (0 votes)

0% S Brian Branch (0 votes)

15% RB Bijan Robinson (3 votes)

15% OT Broderick Jones (3 votes)

10% OT Darnell Wright (2 votes)

15% DE Nolan Smith (3 votes)

5% WR Zay Flowers (1 vote)

10% WR Quentin Johnston (2 votes)

5% QB Will Levis (1 vote)

0% QB Hendon Hooker (0 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud

2) Texans: QB Bryce Young

3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions: DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears: OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles: CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans: DE Myles Murphy

13) Jets: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

14) Patriots: