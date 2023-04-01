NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add two Georgia players for the second year in a row

Welcome to the latest installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With the big event less than four weeks away, here is how things could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the FanSpeak Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Two years in a row, Howie Roseman drafted two players from the reigning national champions. DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson joined the team in 2021 while Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean joined up in 2022. The results already speak for themselves, so why stop now? Nolan Smith is a highly athletic defender in the mold of Haason Reddick and adding him to a very athletic front seven would be a great move for an Eagles defense transitioning to Sean Desai’s scheme.

Pick 30: Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

Even with the Lane Johnson extension in place, I can’t see Howie Roseman passing up on a deep offensive tackle class. Dawand Jones has the size and demeanor that Jeff Stoutland desires at tackle. He could sit behind Lane Johnson or he could potentially try to slot in at guard.

Pick 62: Zach Charbonnet, Running Back, UCLA

The Eagles backfield stands on pretty shaky ground. Rashaad Penny is as talented as any back in the league but hasn’t played a full season in his career. Behind him, Kenny Gainwell had bright spots in the playoffs but is still relatively unproven and Boston Scott is just a roleplayer. Zach Charbonnet has a three-down back skill set and could be a dependable piece in the Eagles offense.

Pick 94: Christopher Smith II, Safety, Georgia

Here is your second Georgia player. Christopher Smith was an unsung hero in the Georgia defense. His play is not flashy, but he is a smart and solid player who can play both safety spots at a high level. He would be a great addition as the Eagles seek to replace Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Pick 221: Brenton Strange, Tight End, Penn State

The Eagles could use some more pass catching from their tight end group after Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll failed to really fill in while Dallas Goedert was hurt in 2022. Brenton Strange is an intriguing late round option. He is athletic and had bright moments catching the football at Penn State despite not playing in a very pass heavy offense.

Pick 250: Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU

Winters is a great late round linebacker pick. He is a highly adept blitzer with the speed to play well in coverage as well. Size is a concern, but he could be a role player on the right defense.