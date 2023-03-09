Eagles cut Brett Toth

The Philadelphia Eagles released offensive lineman Brett Toth on Thursday, according to an official team announcement.

Toth, 26, spent the entire 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) after suffering an ACL tear in the Birds’ 2021 regular season finale.

The Eagles did open a 21-day practice window for Toth in early January of this year but they never actually activated him to the roster. There was really no need to do so since the offensive line stayed healthy.

The Eagles originally signed Toth in August 2019 after the Army cleared him to join the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals claimed him off waivers but he returned to Philly in October 2020.

Toth basically lined up at every spot on the offensive line at some point during his Eagles tenure. He took practice reps at both tackle and guard and then unexpectedly played at center during the January 2022 game where he suffered an ACL injury.

Toth’s release was not necessarily expected since he could have conceivably competed for a depth spot on the 2023 roster. But the Birds are moving on.