Report: Ohio State’s other starting tackle, who is a behemoth, is set to visit the Eagles as well

Paris Johnson Jr. is not the only Ohio State offensive tackle meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles for an official top 30 visit leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. The Birds are also set to host Dawand Jones at the NovaCare Complex in the coming weeks, according to a report from The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Whereas Johnson played left tackle in 2022, Jones was the starter on the right side of the Buckeyes’ offensive line.

Jones is absolutely massive! Peep the 21-year-old’s spider graph via Mockdraftable:

Dude’s a behemoth.

He’s even bigger than Jordan Mailata, who is listed at 6’8”, 365 pounds.

Of course, there is more to Mailata than sheer size. He’s also athletic. Jones is facing questions in that regard, as highlighted by Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for NFL.com:

Massive right tackle with rare length but limited athleticism that impacts his consistency. Defenders accustomed to winning with power will need to switch up their approach against Jones. His physical traits help cover up some of his athletic deficiencies, while his power can be better unleashed with accurate hand strikes and a run scheme tailored to what he does best. The former high school basketball standout has decent slide quickness in protection but is unable to find his feet when attempting to match inside counters or stall out gaming fronts. Jones is a work in progress with holes that will have to be covered up with scheme help, but he should become a starting right tackle if he maintains the playing weight his team desires.

Jones did not make Daniel Jeremiah’s list of top 50 prospects. He did, however, check in at No. 31 overall in rankings put out by Pro Football Focus. Here’s what they said about him:

Jones isn’t going to test like the other tackles in the class because he has 40-plus pounds on all of them. His movement skills are more than adequate to get by at 372 pounds.

Perhaps a target if the Eagles trade down from No. 30? He’d be in line to eventually take over for Lane Johnson at right tackle, who said he wants to play “maybe two more years” after the 2022 season.

Again, one can’t put it past Howie Roseman to invest significant resources in the offensive line. Even when there isn’t an immediate need for a starter.

Film breakdown: