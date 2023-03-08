Howard Eskin says Brandon Graham will be back with the Eagles

Brandon Graham is reportedly drawing interest from other teams — including the Cleveland Browns — ahead of NFL free agency.

Despite this, there is some optimism that he will return to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s what Howard Eskin had to say about BG during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP’s new Midday Show with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio.

“Brandon Graham’s not going to get a lot of money in the grand scheme of what you consider a lot of money. I think he’s coming back. From what I understand, they’re working it out, that he’ll be back.”

Though he’s a Detroit native, Graham has planted roots in Philly. The Super Bowl LII hero bought a new house in Haverford last year. He’s talked about wanting to finish his NFL career where it began in 2010.

Assuming his asking price is not way higher than reasonably expected, bringing Graham back should be an easy call. He’s obviously on the older side, yes, but he’s shown no signs of slowing. Graham just had a career season despite coming off an Achilles injury. He plays a premium position and he can continue to give the Birds good pass rush production.

In other news, Eskin added that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Fletcher Cox realizes he doesn’t have a strong market and comes back to Philly on a lower figure. One would think the team would like to keep at least one of him or Javon Hargrave. The latter is obviously the better player ... and his new contract — be it from the Eagles or another team — will reflect as much.