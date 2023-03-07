NFL franchise tag window ends without the Eagles using it

The NFL franchise tag window is now officially closed following the 4:00 PM Eastern deadline on Tuesday, March 7.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not end up using the tag.

This much was to be expected. Multiple Eagles beat reporters (including Zach Berman and Jeff McLane) had indicated that the team using the tag was very unlikely.

That said, there was one report out there that the Eagles would look to tag C.J. Gardner-Johnson if they weren’t able to get a long-term extension done with him. It’s possible that CJGJ and the Eagles can still find agreeable terms. But one would think he’ll be looking to at least test the market at this point.

The NFL’s negotiating window opens this coming Monday, March 13. Then contracts can be officially finalized when the new league year begins at 4:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday, March 15.

The expectation — as set by general manager Howie Roseman — is that the Eagles are going to lose a number of key players. The Birds simply cannot retain them all.

The likes of CJGJ, Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry, Isaac Seumalo, etc. could all be gone. Maybe the Eagles are able to keep one of them. Maybe not.

We’ll see for certain next week.

In other tag news, some thoughts to share: