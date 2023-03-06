Eagles News: NFL insider mentions Bobby Wagner as a fit for Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Why the Packers Could Finally Trade Aaron Rodgers - SI

Bobby Wagner’s clearly not what he was, but still has something to offer in terms of leadership and championship experience for a team that’s young in its front seven. I’d wonder out loud about the Eagles’ potential interest. T.J. Edwards is a free agent, as are Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Javon Hargrave, so if Wagner comes affordable, he could be a nice insurance policy and veteran presence for a group in transition.

Eagles coaching news: Dennard Wilson out, Matt Patricia potentially in?! - BGN

Wilson was certainly aided by the talent he was given to work with. But he deserves credit for getting the most out of his unit. C.J. Gardner-Johnson just had a career year despite joining the Eagles on short notice. Marcus Epps developed into a full-time starter. Darius Slay bounced back from a bad 2020 season to make two straight Pro Bowls. James Bradberry made the AP All-Pro second team after getting cut by the New York Giants. Avonte Maddox started playing the best football of his career to earn a multi-year extension. Reed Blankenship emerged out of nowhere as an undrafted rookie free agent to look like a potential long-term starter. Some of these players — most notably Slay — publicly endorsed Wilson as a defensive coordinator not too long before the Desai hire. Despite this, the Eagles clearly didn’t make keeping Wilson a priority. There was no limit on paying what it took to keep him around. Speaking at the NFL Combine, Sirianni set the table for Wilson’s departure while noting that Desai will want to bring some assistants that fit his vision for the Eagles’ defense. It will not be surprising if Wilson goes on to have success elsewhere and becomes a DC down the road.

Report: Eagles emerge as potential landing spot for Patriots assistant Matt Patricia - Pats Pulpit

Patricia is coming off a challenging season that saw him play an integral role in New England’s offensive struggles. Together with fellow assistant coach Joe Judge, he effectively led the unit — serving as unofficial play-caller as well as the team’s offensive line coach — but was unable to get it to operate at a consistent level. As a result of the issues, New England decided to replace Patricia’s role on the staff. Bill O’Brien was hired as the new offensive coordinator, while the expectation is that Adrian Klemm will take over as O-line coach.

Darius Slay may not be thrilled about Matt Patricia arriving in Philly - PFT

It all started because Slay told Patricia that Slay had worked out in the offseason with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib. “He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said during Super Bowl week. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.” Soon, Slay may be with Patricia, again.

Combine Week: Ryan Poles on “Healing” the Bears and His Plan for the First Overall Pick - FMIA

Tush push. I asked a lot of NFL people about the rugby-scrum type of formation the Eagles perfected last season. They were 37-of-41 on QB sneaks, many of which featured the quarterback being pushed from behind on short yardage. Sean Payton and Pete Carroll have each said if it remains legal, they intend on making it part of their playbook next season. For this 18-year-old offensive wrinkle to be outlawed, three-quarters of the league’s owners would have to vote to change it. So the Eagles and only eight other teams would have to vote to keep it for it to survive. I think I’ve got a good feel of the thinking of the Competition Committee, and I believe the group is mostly against assisting the ball carrier. But how adamant will the committee be as the league meetings in Arizona, when rules proposals come up for a vote, get closer? That’s the big question we don’t know yet. If the committee believes it doesn’t have a good chance to get support from 24 teams, it’s likely not to put the measure to a vote. My feeling is getting 24 votes would be a stretch. Two things committee members don’t like: One, this isn’t a football play. Two, the potential for injury. It’s only a matter of time before a defender acting as a projectile flies over the scrum and contacts a QB helmet-to-helmet with force, or a QB getting pushed by 450 pounds of pushers meets similar resistance from defensive tackles and separates a shoulder.

Jalen Hurts’ Potential Record-Setting Contract Won’t Hold Back Eagles’ Future - The 33rd Team

“To me, the most important issue by far for both sides is the length of the deal,’’ Banner said. “It’s a reasonable guess that the cap is going to go up $70-75 million in the next three years. That’s not some pie-in-the-sky number. “It may sound crazy to the public to suggest that somebody making $45-50 million a year is going to be ridiculously underpaid 3-4 years from now. But there’s no deal you can write now that won’t look ridiculously low in four years when the cap goes up $100 million. If you’re thinking in terms of career earnings versus just the value of this one contract, he will make massively more money throughout his career if he does a short-term deal here versus a long-term one. And while the Eagles obviously would prefer he sign a long-term deal, they won’t re-sign him if he won’t go longer than three years. That’s not going to happen.’’

NFL GMs and execs mock out the 2023 NFL Draft’s top 10 picks - The Athletic

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois. With Carter falling this far and the Eagles needing to fortify their defensive front with young talent, it was tempting to slot the Georgia pass-rusher here. But with criminal charges pending against Carter, the decision was made to set him aside for the time being. “If there is not a defensive lineman there for Philly, that is where I would put Witherspoon,” a GM said.

Rick Gosselin’s All-Time Non-Combine Team - Rick Gosselin

G—Brandon Brooks. Another product of the MAC (Miami), Brooks was not one of the 14 guards invited to the 2012 combine. But that didn’t prevent the Houston Texans from drafting him in the third round with the 76th overall pick. He played special teams as a rookie but moved into the starting lineup at guard in his second year and stayed there for three seasons. He jumped to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in 2016 and has started the last four seasons there. He has been voted to the Pro Bowl each of the last three years and has won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.

Cowboys rumors: NFL insider says ‘it would not be surprising’ to see team cut Ezekiel Elliott - Blogging The Boys

This was all very predictable. From the moment that Ezekiel Elliott signed his long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys in the summer of 2019, the writing was on the wall for the 2023 offseason. Take a look at the calendar and realize that our journey has brought us where it was always going to. The reason that this offseason is significant for Elliott’s standing with the Cowboys is because it is finally financially feasible to release him. Dallas can get out of the deal relatively easily now, and with Zeke’s decline in production, the math all leads to the same general conclusion. It appears that this is becoming more and more understood in NFL circles.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday’s activities in Indianapolis - NFL.com

5) Pass-catching RB optimistic about potential usage at next level: Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs most frequently hears folks compare him to NFL stars Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. Such comparisons leave his draft range somewhere between the first and third rounds. He’s currently the 28th-best prospect on Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 list and the No. 2 running back in Bucky Brooks’ position rankings, but the Kamara comparison, while prevalent, also diminishes his ceiling a bit, relegating Gibbs to a projection of a spark-providing second running back in most NFL offenses. Add in the gradual devaluation of running backs in the draft, and it’s tough to project where Gibbs might land. He was asked about this trend at his position Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine and explained that he surprisingly sees a bright future for running backs because of how their roles have changed in NFL offenses. “I think a lot of reasons why running backs didn’t have a long span in the NFL is because of how the offenses were ran back in the day,” Gibbs said. “A lot of Power I stuff, a lot of power stuff, just really in between the tackles. Offense has changed and it’s going to keep changing. Us being evolved in more of the passing game is going to allow us to have a longer span over the course of our career.”

2023 Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft - DraftKings Nation

30. Philadelphia Eagles - O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

Why defensive linemen keep getting faster at the NFL Draft Combine - SB Nation

This year at the NFL Draft combine, it feels like the crop of defensive linemen as a whole are faster and more explosive. We know about Nolan Smith running a 4.39, but even defensive tackle Calijah Kancey ran a 4.67 at 281 pounds, the fastest time for a defensive tackle since 2003.

