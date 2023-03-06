Eagles coaching news: Dennard Wilson out (fired?), Matt Patricia potentially in?! [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Interesting reporting from the Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, who says Dennard Wilson wanted to stay but was forced out.

“After an acrimonious meeting this weekend, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni fired popular and productive defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson on Saturday, two league sources confirmed. [...] Wilson was, understandably, disappointed that he did not get the DC job. Sirianni knew this. Sources said Sirianni met with Wilson over the weekend looking for — and receiving — assurances that Wilson would cooperate with Desai. Yet Sirianni nevertheless was convinced that Wilson would not work well with Desai. This, despite Wilson working well with Gannon, even though they never were kindred spirits before Gannon got the head coach job in Arizona. The Eagles might try to paint this as an amicable split. They might try to paint Wilson as a malcontent. Neither is remotely true, according to sources.”

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

After officially announcing some updates to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, more changes are underway for the Philadelphia Eagles. There are multiple news items to get to entering this week:

Eagles passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is leaving Philly.

Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia might be coming to Philly.

Mike Adams might be coming to Philly.

Let’s unpack these developments on a coach-by-coach basis.

DENNARD WILSON

Here’s how we learned that Wilson will be leaving:

After being a finalist for the #Eagles DC job that went to Sean Desai, Philly defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach Dennard Wilson and the team are mutually parting ways, sources say. This is often the outcome when an in-house candidate is passed over for a promotion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2023

Indeed, Wilson’s departure seemed not unlikely once the Eagles hired Sean Desai to be their new defensive coordinator.

This seems like a significant loss for the Birds. Wilson contributed to a pass defense that ranked No. 1 in DVOA, No. 1 in opponent yards per pass attempt, and No. 1 in dropback EPA. The Eagles’ success in this area likely prompted the Cleveland Browns to interview Wilson for their DC job that instead went to Jim Schwartz.

Wilson was certainly aided by the talent he was given to work with. But he deserves credit for getting the most out of his unit. C.J. Gardner-Johnson just had a career year despite joining the Eagles on short notice. Marcus Epps developed into a full-time starter. Darius Slay bounced back from a bad 2020 season to make two straight Pro Bowls. James Bradberry made the AP All-Pro second team after getting cut by the New York Giants. Avonte Maddox started playing the best football of his career to earn a multi-year extension. Reed Blankenship emerged out of nowhere as an undrafted rookie free agent to look like a potential long-term starter.

Some of these players — most notably Slay — publicly endorsed Wilson as a defensive coordinator not too long before the Desai hire.

Despite this, the Eagles clearly didn’t make keeping Wilson a priority. There was no limit on paying what it took to keep him around.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Sirianni set the table for Wilson’s departure while noting that Desai will want to bring some assistants that fit his vision for the Eagles’ defense.

It will not be surprising if Wilson goes on to have success elsewhere and becomes a DC down the road.

MATT PATRICIA

So, there’s this:

I’m hearing that Matt Patricia has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 5, 2023

Lol, what?

For those unfamiliar, it’s worth noting that Guregian is Boston-based. So, one could theorize that this information is getting out there because it stands to benefit Patricia in terms of giving him leverage.

It’s hard to make sense of this otherwise. Sure, the Eagles have a linebackers coach opening after losing Nick Rallis. And Patricia has experience coaching that position having done it from 2006 through 2010 with the New England Patriots.

But that’s a long time ago now.

More recently, Patricia flamed out as the head coach of the Detroit Lions and got demoted out of his role as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller in 2022. Those are different jobs than coaching linebackers, yes. Still, why the eagerness to add him to the mix?

Especially considering the awkward dynamic that could be set up with Patricia being reunited with one of his most outspoken critics: Slay.

It all started because Slay told Patricia that Slay had worked out in the offseason with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib. “He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said during Super Bowl week. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Perhaps the Eagles are confident that Patricia and Slay can co-exist. Or perhaps Slay isn’t in the plans moving forward?

We’ll see.

For what it’s worth, Desai does share some connections with Patricia.

Paul Pasqualoni was Lions' DC at same time and previously worked with Desai in Chicago in 2014. — Greg Richards (@igglesnut) March 5, 2023

MIKE ADAMS

Former NFL defensive back Mike Adams is set to interview for a job on Desai’s defensive staff, according to a report via Bryan Cameron from Philadelphia Sports Network.

Adams previously served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears in 2021. That was Desai’s sole year as a DC. So, an obvious connection there.

Adams also has local ties. The Paterson, NJ native finished his college football career at the University of Delaware.

It seems like a bit much for Adams, who only has one year of coaching experience, to take over Wilson’s job. Perhaps the Eagles would look to promote assistant defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald and have Adams be the backfill?

In any case, another name to keep an eye on.