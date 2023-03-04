Eagles News: Zach Pascal assaulted and robbed at gunpoint

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles WR and Wise High graduate Zach Pascal robbed at gunpoint in Upper Marlboro - WJLA

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning outside his home in Prince George’s County. The robbery took place in the 5300 block of Manor Park Drive in Upper Marlboro around 2:25 a.m., Prince George’s police said. Pascal spoke with 7News and confirmed the events. The Eagles sent 7News the following statement on the robbery: “The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine.”

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles pick cornerback at No. 10 - BGN

Pick 10: Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois. The Eagles reload in their secondary with Devon Witherspoon in the top ten. Witherspoon is a big, physical, athletic cornerback with ball skills. He would be a perfect fit across from Darius Slay and could be developed into the Eagles top cover guy.

Above the Nest with Raichele #75: Eagles have 3 minority coordinators for first time ever + Where Eagles rank on first ever NFLPA Report Card - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette breaks down what you need to know about the Eagles new coordinators, Brian Johnson and Sean Desai. Later in the show, Raichele runs through the rank for each NFC East team on the first ever NFLPA Report Card and shares a 2023 joint training camp opponent.

Jason Kelce Asked to Make Cameo for Travis Kelce’s ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig - TMZ

Live from New York, it’s Jason Kelce!!! Oh, and his kid brother whatshisname, Super Bowl champ guy ... Travis Kelce too. Yep, there’s a good chance it happens, because the Eagles star — who lost to Travis’ Chiefs last month — was asked to make a special cameo appearance this weekend on “Saturday Night Live” for Travis’ hosting gig. Sources close to production tell TMZ Sports ... Travis will have some familiar faces in the crowd for his big night, including his famous mom Donna Kelce, his Uncle Don, Aunt Joan, and possibly his dad, Ed.

Why Tanney is a rising star on Eagles’ coaching staff - NBCSP

“I really admired that. He worked really hard at that. That’s a thankless job. A lot of us have had that job and it’s thankless, but he excelled at that job.” Steichen, who was with Tanney in Cleveland in 2013 and with the Eagles the last two years, raved about him at the Combine on Wednesday. “Tanny, phenomenal,” the new Colts head coach said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Tanny. Obviously played in the league for nine years. Sees the game really well. “Sharp, very, very detailed. Those conversations that I’ve had with him over the past two years, the way he sees the game, talks about the game? Clear, concise. There’s no gray area with him. ... The way he teaches it is second to none.” With Johnson taking on added responsibilities as offensive coordinator – including playcalling – a lot of the day-to-day work with Jalen Hurts will fall on Tanney.

A look at what the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders are up to at the 2023 NFL Combine - PhillyVoice

Let’s say McCarthy’s offense goes three-and-out with three runs while using up the entirety of the play clock. He’ll burn around two minutes off the game clock before punting it away, and his defense will get two minutes of rest, plus commercial breaks. If he goes three-and-out on three consecutive incomplete passes while still using up the entirety of the play clock, the defense will get... again... two minutes of rest, plus commercial breaks. The only difference is that he’ll burn 20-25 seconds of game clock with three incomplete passes vs. two minutes with three ineffective runs. Which... who cares? The defense will get the same amount of rest in real time. How is possible for an NFL head coach to seemingly not understand that? And this is why they fired their offensive coordinator? Lol.

Report: Cowboys prepared to place franchise tag on Tony Pollard if no deal reached by Tuesday - Blogging The Boys

This news means that Pollard will be playing for the Cowboys in 2023 which is good news because he is the team’s most explosive player. He is coming off of a fractured fibula suffered in the season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but according to Stephen Jones he will be ready for training camp. With Pollard counting that much against the cap (barring a long-term deal that changes the figure), the Cowboys still need to figure out what they are going to do with Ezekiel Elliott. They could restructure his deal, but they are already prepared to commit a sizable amount to the running back position to a non-Zeke player.

Big Blue View mailbag: Kenny Golladay, cap questions, more - Big Blue View

Jeff Newman asks: Hey Ed, give us a bold prediction or hot take for an off-season Giants move - free agency, draft, etc. Something nobody’s talking about that will really surprise us. ... Ed says: I don’t know how bold this is or how surprised anyone will be but here’s one thought. Joe Schoen trades UP from No. 25 to get the wide receiver he wants, probably making sure he gets in front of the perennially receiver-needy Baltimore Ravens at No. 22. Now, I don’t know who that receiver will be but Schoen has 11 picks and might not want to wait and “settle” for what’s left.

Depth Chart update: Commanders sign their first veteran free agent of 2023 — a guy who helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders have signed their first 2023 veteran free agent from another team, and, unsurprisingly given Eric Bieniemy’s recent addition to the coaching staff, that player is a former Kansas City Chiefs receiver. What is surprising is the timing, coming as it does nearly two weeks before the start of the new league year and the start of veteran free agency. It turns out that the signing of Marcus Kemp on Friday was possible because Kemp — who played in Super Bowl LVII a few weeks ago — was a practice squad player who was elevated for the game. Following the game, he reverted to the Chiefs practice squad. Because Kansas City did not then sign him to a futures contract, he was available to sign with Washington as the first small step in the Bieniemification of the Commanders offense.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez shines - NFL.com

Stock down — Kelee Ringo: Ringo’s size and physicality are his calling cards, as his 6-foot-1 3/4-inch, 207-pound frame would indicate. But his arm (31 1/4 inches) and hand measurements (8 1/2) were not ideal for a corner who will need to be able to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Ringo’s explosiveness did not appear in the jumps (33 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot-2 broad), but he did post a good 40 time (4.36 seconds). His work in drills on the field was adequate. He showed ball skills and moved downhill quickly at times, but his fluidity was unexceptional when dropping into space.

2023 NFL combine: Top draft prospect workouts, risers, fastest 40s - ESPN+

How other top prospects fared on Day 2: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: Gonzalez was expected to perform very well in all the agility and speed drills, and he didn’t disappoint. He turned in a 4.38-second time in the 40, including a 1.54-second 10-yard split. The burst we see on Gonzalez’s tape, and the closing speed that allowed him to collect four interceptions and break up seven passes last season, was evident not only in his 40 time but also in his vertical jump (41.5 inches) and broad jump (11-foot-1). Gonzalez is my CB3 and is considered a top-15 pick by NFL scouts I’ve spoken to this week. [...] Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State: Porter only participated in the 40-yard dash and clocked a 4.46, tied for 14th among corners. Many of the scouts I spoke to before the combine expected him to run in the 4.45 range, so this wasn’t too much of a surprise. A true man-to-man corner, Porter has 34-inch length, an abnormal number for the position. He can get his hands on wideouts and make it challenging for them to get into their routes, and he has the speed to transition, turn and run with matchups. Penn State’s pro day on March 24 will be key for Porter. He is firmly in the top 20 range right now and could catapult himself even higher with a strong outing there.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Offensive Line - PE.com

O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) – A four-year college starter, Torrence was a big-time player for the University of Louisiana for three seasons before transferring to the University of Florida last summer. How did he prove himself in the SEC? Well, the arrow is still pointing up. The senior guard made it through, not just this season, but his entire college career without giving up a sack. He’s also one of the better run blockers in the class.

WR measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine - DraftKings Nation

The 2023 NFL Combine will continue on Saturday, March 4. Offensive players finally get their chance to shine as wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends will be going through drills together. With so many players having to go through drills, the events start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Fans of the Combine love it when wide receivers run the 40-yard dash. While the fastest wide receivers haven’t always panned out long-term in the NFL, it is still a fun event. A wide receiver has six spots among the top 10 fastest 40s run at the Combine. Beneficial events for the position would be the vertical jump. This shows scouts how well a wide receiver would be able to high-point a pass and go up and get it over a defender. Other important drills include the shuttle and three-cone to show a player’s footwork and their ability to make cuts.

For Peter Skoronski, physicality is a point of pride - SB Nation

For offensive linemen, physicality is the name of the game. Finishing blocks is non-negotiable, and the ability to move someone against their will is a critical part of the job. For Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, that physicality is a point of pride. Skornoski met with the media on Saturday morning at the 2023 NFL Combine, and taled at length about his physical style of play and, well, his length. We will get to the issue of his arm length in a moment, an issue which has dominated his pre-draft discussion, but we first have to take you back to Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, for Northwestern’s 2022 season-opening game against Nebraska. Why does this matter? Because when asked by Doug Farrar of USA Today/Touchdown Wire about what his best blocks in college football were, Skoronski did not talk about pass protection, he did not talk about shutting down a talented edge rusher, and he did dive into blitz pickup. He talked about running out the clock against Nebraska in Ireland.

