2023 BGN Community NFL Mock Draft signup is complete! (UPDATE)

*UPDATE - ALL SPOTS FILLED!*

All spots have been filled! Thanks to everyone who volunteered. Feel free to leave a comment if you missed out but would still like to be considered as an alternate.

We’ll start the first day with pheebthegoose, who has the Carolina Panthers at No. 1, and Phoenix X Minimus, who has Houston Texans at No. 2.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

My friends, the time has come to claim your assigned picks for the 2023 BGN Community Mock Draft! Please comment below with TWO THINGS:

1) The team you want

2) The email address where I can reach you shortly after you claim your pick

I’ll fill out the chart below on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you need a refresher on the guidelines for the draft, just take a look at my post from Thursday. BGN readers Philly21 and ablesser88 will pick for the Philadelphia Eagles since they were the top two finishers in last year’s standings. All 29 other picks are up for grabs!

REMEMBER: If you commented on yesterday’s article and still want to participate, make sure to do so again today. This is the one that counts.

ONCE YOUR PICK IS CLAIMED AND CONFIRMED by me in the chart below, I will contact you with a Google doc invite at whatever email address you provide. Mine is brandon.gowton(at)sbnation(dot)com. Keep checking your email today so that we can get this process moving ASAP. Time is of the essence to start it off. If you did not receive an email after 60 minutes of spots being finalized while you appear in the chart, please contact me.

2023 BGN Community Mock Order

1) Carolina Panthers — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 3 — USER: pheebthegoose

2) Houston Texans — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 3 — USER: Phoenix X Minimus

3) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 4 — USER: alwaysaphillyfan

4) Indianapolis Colts — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 4 — USER: eaglenomics

5) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 5 — USER: The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop

6) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 5 — USER: Sam2TheMaximum

7) Las Vegas Raiders — DUE: April 4 — PUBLISHING: April 6 — USER: joey2arms

8) Atlanta Falcons — DUE: April 4 — PUBLISHING: April 6 — USER: Kephas

9) Chicago Bears — DUE: April 5 — PUBLISHING: April 7 — USER: chewy wellington

10) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 5 — PUBLISHING: April 7 — USER: Philly21

[Weekend break]

11) Tennessee Titans — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING: April 10 — USER: RachAttack

12) Houston Texans — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING: April 10 — USER: Domonate

13) New York Jets — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING: April 11 — USER: JawnJam

14) New England Patriots — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING: April 11 — USER: Amish Eagle Lion

15) Green Bay Packers — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING: April 12 — USER: bdawk4ever

​​16) Washington Commanders — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING: April 12 — USER: the dog did it

17) Pittsburgh Steelers — DUE: April 11 — PUBLISHING: April 13 — USER: Dr.MidnightGreen

18) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 11 — PUBLISHING: April 13 — USER: DreadPirateRocco

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DUE: April 12 — PUBLISHING: April 14 — USER: Neil Dutton

20) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 12 — PUBLISHING: April 14 — USER: wardbell92

[Weekend break]

21) Los Angeles Chargers — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING: April 17 — USER: Brendanekstrom

22) Baltimore Ravens — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING: April 17 — USER: Rollinpin

23) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING: April 18 — USER: FierceDisc65

24) Jacksonville Jaguars — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING: April 18 — USER: Leo Bedio

25) New York Giants — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING: April 19 — USER: dkays

26) Dallas Cowboys — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING: April 19 — USER: roberticus01

27) Buffalo Bills — DUE: April 18 — PUBLISHING: April 20 — USER: EHyungNim

28) Cincinnati Bengals — DUE: April 18 — PUBLISHING: April 20 — USER: mainmanham

29) New Orleans Saints — DUE: April 19 — PUBLISHING: April 21 — USER: RiverCityEagle

30) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 19 — PUBLISHING: April 21 — USER: ablesser88

[Weekend break]

31) Kansas City Chiefs — DUE: April 22 — PUBLISHING: April 24 — USER: Hoosinole

