Eagles News: Howie Roseman stops by Jason Kelce’s podcast

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Howie Roseman on Eagles’ quick turnaround: ‘In our market, there is no rebuilding’ - NFL.com

Roseman was lucky at times, sure — he didn’t even mention the rest of the league letting Jalen Hurts slip to Round 2 and thereby offering the Eagles a very cheap option to build around for a few years which allowed Philly to add veterans last offseason. The GM also made his own luck and built a team that has staying power despite losing several key free agents this offseason. “Just the word rebuilding, it kind of rubs me the wrong way,” Roseman said. “Like, we’re about competing, and so how do you say that to your players? How do you tell players that (your plan will take three years)? You can’t build a culture like that because how do you turn it back on? How do you tell these great players it’s going to take us two to three years, and then say now we’re ready?” That’s a message fans love to hear and one that veterans looking for a new home in free agency always appreciate.

Kentavius Street, Eagles agree to one-year contract - BGN

It was a career year for Street last season as he set new highs in total tackles (29), quarterback hits (8), sacks (3.5), and pass deflections (1). He did not grade out so highly by Pro Football Focus standards; they had him ranked 109th out of 142 defensive tackles. Now with the Eagles, Street has a chance to be part of Philly’s defensive tackle rotation. The Birds were pretty loaded at that position by the end of last year but Javon Hargrave left to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. He logged 712 snaps. Free agent veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh might not be back as they near retirement. They logged 189 and 176 snaps, respectively.

Streets of Fire - Iggles Blitz

I watched parts of a couple of games to get a feel for Edmunds. Talented, but frustrating player. I wonder if playing in a different scheme will help him. We saw CJGJ have his best year in this scheme. Marcus Epps developed in this scheme. Reed Blankenship had a promising rookie year in this scheme. Maybe they can get the best out of Edmunds. Or not. He’s versatile. But that’s kind of a double-edged sword. He is okay in a variety of roles, but doesn’t really stand out in any of them. Edmunds gives the Eagles a player who can start and be functional. Maybe he can be better than that. You just don’t count on it. The Eagles will keep looking for better options. Last year they found CJGJ in late August. They may not get that lucky this season. Edmunds is both acceptable and replaceable at the same time.

Eagles add under-the-radar defensive lineman Kentavius Street - PE.com

After playing both tackle and on the edge for the 49ers, Street stayed mostly at tackle last season for New Orleans and used his quick first step and power to have success, particularly down the stretch for the Saints. The 6-2, 287-pounder had six pressures and 2.5 sacks in the final six games of the season. The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave to San Francisco in free agency and retained Fletcher Cox for the 2023 season and the tackle room is a good one with Cox, second-year man Jordan Davis, third-year man Milton Williams, and some developing players the Eagles want to take a look at in the summer: Marlon Tuipulotu, Noah Elliss, and Marvin Wilson. Add Street to the mix now, and understand that if the Eagles think they can further upgrade via the NFL Draft or in free agency, they will do so. The line of scrimmage is where it all begins and the Eagles aim to dominate there once again in 2023.

Eagles’ Brandon Graham shares with Philly high school and college athletes the power of choices in sports - Inquirer

It can be easy in sports to get wrapped into your individual performance.The Eagles’ Brandon Graham realized that this past season. During the season opener against the Detroit Lions, the veteran defensive end was coming off the bench after starting for multiple years. He initially wasn’t happy about it. “I remember probably playing 15 snaps a game and I’m used to playing 30-35,” Graham told a crowd of students at an Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education event on Thursday at Neumann University. “That was so hard for me to want to celebrate with my teammates, knowing that my coach was playing with me. In my mind [I thought] he just played me. “But I had to check myself; you got to be a team player; you got a lot of people looking up to you … I had to humble myself and be like, ‘You’re doing it for the team.’ ”

Cowboys didn’t offer Ezekiel Elliott a reduced deal to avoid “insulting” him - PFT

No one has been credibly linked to Elliott. Last week, ESPN published a deftly-worded report creating the false impression that the Jets, Bengals, and Eagles had made Elliott offers. They hadn’t, and they haven’t. And so, as Elliott sees what’s out there (or what’s not out there), he could decide on his own to take whatever the Cowboys will offer. Even if it would have been regarded as an insult at a time when his existing contract was due to pay him more than $10 million for 2023.

How the Dallas Cowboys are having one of the best offseasons across the NFL - Blogging The Boys

Not only have the Cowboys brought back their players on team-friendly contracts, giving them continuity, they also improved their roster through good-value trades. The Dallas Cowboys front office deserves an A+ grade for what they have done leading up to the draft, as they have had the best offseason across the NFL.

New field turf installed at MetLife Stadium - Big Blue View

The New York Giants — and Jets — will now be playing on a new surface after years of complaints. Jordan Ranaan of ESPN is reporting that a new FieldTurf playing surface was installed at MetLife Stadium on Thursday. MetLife Stadium previously used UBU Sports Turf, but it will be replaced with the FieldTurf CORE system. Per Ranaan, the new surface is the first multi-layer dual polymer monofilament fiber, and is purported to have a “lower incidence of total injuries”.

Commanders Reacts Survey: Ownership and confidence - Hogs Haven

Josh Harris. A lot of locals have latched onto local businessman and philanthropist MItchell Rales as their warm & fuzzy connection to this group, but it’s Josh Harris, a Maryland native and owner (or part owner) of the Philadelphia 76ers, the NJ Devils, and Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, along with strong ties to the Premier League, who appears to be the one who would be the majority owner in the case of a successful bid. This group has recently added Magic Johnson, who was also part of Harris’ group in the bidding for the Denver Broncos last year. Harris and Blitzer are part-owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers, so Harris can be viewed as ‘fully vetted’ by the NFL (he reportedly would divest his shareholding in the Steelers if his bid to buy the Washington franchise is successful).

Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. was born to be the NFL’s next great offensive tackle - SB Nation

Ohio State University has a reputation as one of college football’s premier football factories. Not only do they have an elite recruiting machine which is able to draw top prospects to their program, but they have great coaches. So it’s little wonder that OSU left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the highest-regarded tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. There are 64 starting offensive tackle jobs in the NFL, but there’s also a pretty good argument that there aren’t 64 starting offensive tackles in the NFL. Because of that, teams are constantly on the lookout for players who can lock down the tackle positions for the foreseeable future. Longtime starting offensive tackles are worth their (considerable) weight in gold for teams, and that’s reflected in their free agent market. It’s also reflected in their draft stock in relation to the other positions on the offensive line. In 2022, Johnson solidified his stock by being named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten. Let’s take a look at what makes Johnson one of the very best tackle prospects.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio