2023 NFL mock draft signup for the annual BGN community mock is coming soon!

The BGN Community Mock Draft is back for another year! The actual 2023 NFL Draft start date, April 27, is just four weeks away, so we’re just about ready to begin. Please make sure to check out the rules below.

In 2022, BGN member Philly21 finished as champion with a 83.89% approval rating. As the winner, they will own the rightful claim to their choice of the Philadelphia Eagles two first-round picks. They are taking No. 10 overall. That leaves No. 30 to second-place finisher ablesser88.

Who will be the winner this year?! It’s anyone’s guess, but you have to play to win, so get those keyboards ready. There are only so many spots up for grabs (29 to be exact since there only 31 picks in the first round this year).

REMINDER: The selection process doesn’t start until FRIDAY, March 31 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. This is just a “HEADS UP” post to give everyone a fair shot at getting their team of choice.

READ THE RULES

Just like in the past, this year’s process will start at a specific time: Friday, March 31 at 1:00 PM ET, to be exact. If you want to be assigned to a pick, just comment in the post that will appear on the front page at that time. Make sure to include TWO things:

1) The team and pick (No. X) you want

2) The email address where I can reach you immediately after the pick claiming is done

TO REPEAT: ONCE YOUR PICK IS CLAIMED AND CONFIRMED by me in the official chart, I will contact you at the email address you provide. Mine is brandon.gowton@sbnation(dot)com. Please keep checking your email so that we can instantly get the process moving. If you do not receive an email invitation to the Google doc from me after I have confirmed your pick in the chart (within like 60 minutes at least), please contact me ASAP.

Teams will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. HOWEVER, you must have at least 300 comments or have been a member of BGN since January 1, 2023 in order to participate. (NOTE: this is a loose guideline more than a hard rule. Exceptions will be made as I see necessary.)

If you want a pick, don’t wait around! You can only pick one team/selection. If you’re requesting a team with more than one first-round pick, please be extra careful to specify the exact pick you want.

The first two selections will be posted to the front page on Monday, April 3. If you have the Carolina Panthers (No. 1) and Houston Texans (No. 2), BE PREPARED to email me your picks ASAP . Again: my e-mail is brandon.gowton@sbnation(dot)com.

Everyone's pick will be due to me at least TWO DAYS before the pick is published on BGN's front page. The exact schedule for when picks are DUE can be seen in the list at the bottom of this post.

. The exact schedule for when picks are DUE can be seen in the list at the bottom of this post. Two picks will be posted every business day (Monday through Friday, no weekends) until we reach the end of our mock draft, which, conveniently enough, coincides with the beginning of draft week.

Standard fanpost etiquette applies - meaning please make your pick explanations at least 150 words long and give us a good effort. Punctuation is also appreciated.

If you want some examples of how the picks went down in previous years, [click here] [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here].

The winner of the mock (and the recipient of next year’s Eagles pick) will be determined by a community approval rating poll placed on each article. Don’t forget to vote!

No trades - sorry. (We will adjust the draft order as needed if impacted by more real life trades.)

Keep an eye out for the selection post TOMORROW (Friday, March 31 at 1:00 PM ET). Best of luck to everyone! Let’s have fun.

See below for the entire schedule.

1) Carolina Panthers — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 3

2) Houston Texans — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 3

3) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 4

4) Indianapolis Colts — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING: April 4

5) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 5

6) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 5

7) Las Vegas Raiders — DUE: April 4 — PUBLISHING: April 6

8) Atlanta Falcons — DUE: April 4 — PUBLISHING: April 6

9) Chicago Bears — DUE: April 5 — PUBLISHING: April 7

10) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 5 — PUBLISHING: April 7

[Weekend break]

11) Tennessee Titans — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING: April 10

12) Houston Texans — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING: April 10

13) New York Jets — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING: April 11

14) New England Patriots — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING: April 11

15) Green Bay Packers — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING: April 12

16) Washington Commanders — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING: April 12

17) Pittsburgh Steelers — DUE: April 11 — PUBLISHING: April 13

18) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 11 — PUBLISHING: April 13

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DUE: April 12 — PUBLISHING: April 14

20) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 12 — PUBLISHING: April 14

[Weekend break]

21) Los Angeles Chargers — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING: April 17

22) Baltimore Ravens — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING: April 17

23) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING: April 18

24) Jacksonville Jaguars — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING: April 18

25) New York Giants — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING: April 19

26) Dallas Cowboys — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING: April 19

27) Buffalo Bills — DUE: April 18 — PUBLISHING: April 20

28) Cincinnati Bengals — DUE: April 18 — PUBLISHING: April 20

29) New Orleans Saints — DUE: April 19 — PUBLISHING: April 21

30) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 19 — PUBLISHING: April 21

[Weekend break]

31) Kansas City Chiefs — DUE: April 22 — PUBLISHING: April 24