Kentavius Street, Eagles agree to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent defensive tackle Kentavius Street to a one-year contract, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Street, who turns 27 in May, was originally a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He went two spots ahead of where the Birds selected Josh Sweat at No. 130 overall.

Street could’ve been a Day 2 pick had he not torn his ACL during a private pre-draft workout. The injury caused him to miss the entire 2018 season. Street was then limited to just 38 snaps in 2019 after undergoing another knee surgery.

Street finally got healthy in 2020, when he played in 15 games. He played all 17 in 2021 for the 49ers before signing with the Saints and playing in another 17.

It was a career year for Street last season as he set new highs in total tackles (29), quarterback hits (8), sacks (3.5), and pass deflections (1). He did not grade out so highly by Pro Football Focus standards; they had him ranked 109th out of 142 defensive tackles.

Now with the Eagles, Street has a chance to be part of Philly’s defensive tackle rotation. The Birds were pretty loaded at that position by the end of last year but Javon Hargrave left to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. He logged 712 snaps. Free agent veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh might not be back as they near retirement. They logged 189 and 176 snaps, respectively.

And so the Eagles were left with Fletcher Cox (after he re-signed), Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Marvin Wilson. Now Street is in the mix to be a part-time contributor. His signing does not preclude the team from adding even more talent to the position through the 2023 NFL Draft.

