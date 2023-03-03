NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles pick cornerback at No. 10

Welcome to the 2023 installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming NFL Draft. Over the next few weeks, multiple factors will impact what these simulations look like: changing consensus on players will alter the shape of draft boards and free agency moves will affect how team needs are projected. For this week, during the NFL Combine, there are still so many things unclear about how the draft could look. At this stage, here is how the draft could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the PFF Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois

The Eagles reload in their secondary with Devon Witherspoon in the top ten. Witherspoon is a big, physical, athletic cornerback with ball skills. He would be a perfect fit across from Darius Slay and could be developed into the Eagles top cover guy.

Pick 30: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge, Northwestern

Expect to see Adetomiwa “Ade” Adebawore’s name in first round mocks after a dominant performance at the NFL combine. Ade is a truly special athlete who has flashes of dominance rushing the passer. The Eagles have a full cupboard on the defensive line, giving them the luxury to develop this talented player into a star.

Pick 62: Zach Charbonnet, Running Back, UCLA

Zach Charbonnet would be a slam dunk fit in the Eagles offense. He has the power and size to grind out tough yards, and surprising burst and speed to break off big runs. He is also a back that can contribute on third down as a blocker or receiver. The Eagles have not had a true three down difference making back in a long time and pairing Charbonnet with Jalen Hurts in the backfield would be deadly.

Pick 94: Christopher Smith, Safety, Georgia

It would be surprising if Christopher Smith actually fell this far. While Smith is not a flashy defender, he is exactly the kind of smart, physical safety that thrives in the NFL. Smith would be a welcomed addition to a rebuilding Eagles secondary.

Pick 221: Alex Forsyth, Offensive Lineman, Oregon

Alex Forsyth is a solid offensive lineman who could play guard or center. The Eagles are reloading their offensive line this offseason and will need competition and youth, especially along the interior line.

Pick 250: Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Competition among the wide receiver group is crucial after the first two spots. Quez Watkins underperformed in 2022 and will need some young players behind him. Tre Tucker is a speedy playmaker that could also finally bring some juice to the Eagles return game.

