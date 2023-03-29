Eagles’ proposal to allow the No. 0 jersey passes! So, who should wear it?

The most important development to emerge from this week’s NFL owners meetings?

It’s clearly the league approving the Philadelphia Eagles’ proposal for the use of the No. 0 jersey.

There was really no good reason to not bring back zero.

The question now is ... which player should wear it?

Every non-lineman on the Eagles’ roster is eligible to wear the new number.

Calvin Ridley was quick to announce he’s going to be sporting No. 0 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Parris Campbell, who recently signed with the New York Giants, is also going to be wearing it. That’s two wide receivers so far.

The Eagles don’t have any new receivers as it currently stands, though. Their players with unassigned jersey numbers (according to their official roster page) eligible to wear zero:

Terrell Edmunds

Marcus Mariota

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Kennedy Brooks

Dalton Keene

Tristin McCollum

I think Mariota in zero could actually work. He previously wore No. 8, which is taken by Arryn Siposs, and No. 1, which is taken by Jalen Hurts. The No. 0 has a similarish enough shape to the No. 8 and he has an ‘o’ in his last name, so maybe that’s something?

Of course, an Eagles player who has already been assigned a number could switch. Siposs, for example, could switch to No. 0 to free up No. 8 for Mariota. Or Siposs could take any available number between 0-49 and 90-99 now that the range for kickers and punters has been expanded beyond 1-19. (Not really a fan of that.)

Benjamin Solak and I discussed all things zero and more in an incredibly vital emergency #JerseyNumberAnalytics podcast for BGN Radio.

Other notable news items related to proposals: