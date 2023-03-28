Kelly green Eagles jerseys officially back ahead of the 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season will mark the first time since September 2010 that the Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing Kelly Green alternate jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s finally happening.

Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie officially confirmed as much during his opening statement at a Tuesday evening press conference from the NFL owners meetings in Arizona.

This development was expected. At last year’s meetings, Lurie said they would be back for 2023 since Nike needed more time to create the precise color.

Kelly Green’s return is a long time coming. For years, Lurie expressed interest in bringing the color back but needed owner approval for a second helmet. The resolution for that change finally passed in 2021 to put it in effect starting in the 2022 season.

As such, we saw a number of teams introduce different alternate helmets last year. The Cincinnati Bengals wore a white one. A bunch of teams added black helmets.

And the Eagles were among those who used a black helmet to pair with their all-black look.

But unless I’m missing something as it relates to the NFL allowing a third helmet (something Lurie verbally expressed interest in), the black will be going away for now with Kelly Green coming back in.

This is a fun development! Your mileage may vary when it comes to preferring the color; some (myself included) wouldn’t mind if it replaced midnight green as the full-time attire.

But, at the very least, most seem to agree that it’s a cool look as an alternate. The vibrant color pays homage to older eras of Eagles football, including when the team won NFL championships in 1948, 1949, and 1960.