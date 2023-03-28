2023 NFL Draft: Quarterback rankings with pro comparisons

With the NFL Draft process well underway, there is a much clearer picture of the 2023 class than there was even a month ago. With exhibition games and the Combine now in the past, it is easier to build a full profile of this year’s prospects. This quarterback class is far better than last year’s crop with some franchise type players at the top. While there aren’t any Trevor Lawrence or even Joe Burrow-level talents, there are really good players who could thrive in the right situation. Here are the best quarterbacks in the class.

1) CJ Stroud, Ohio State

CJ Stroud wins with a very complete, pro-ready game and skill set. He has good size and a big enough arm to hit every level of the field. He exhibits aggressiveness to challenge tight windows and accuracy to complete low-percentage throws. He works comfortably within a system, but exhibits moments of brilliance outside of structure, even in limited opportunities. Stroud is a well-above average athlete who can move inside and out of the pocket. The Georgia game is impossible to ignore as an example of how great everything can be for Stroud when everything is clicking.

CJ Stroud can take a leap with continued work to improve as a technical thrower. He can have such great, consistent, mechanics but when they break down in rare moments, the results aren’t pretty. Stroud can be aggressive to a fault at some points, getting too greedy with throws that just are not there. He would benefit from using his feet more to create plays. Of course, he will need to prove himself outside of an ultra-loaded Ohio State offense, but any smart team will surround their rookie QB with as much skill talent as possible.

Pro Comparison: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

2) Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young wins with a combination of fearlessness, athleticism and enough arm to stretch the field. He played in an offense that demanded a lot from him and he delivered regularly, hanging in the pocket to make all his reads and deliver on big throws. Young is tough as nails with the type of demeanor that clearly elevates his teammate. Despite playing with an uncharacteristically young Alabama offense this year, Bryce Young still thrived and played great weekly.

Bryce Young can take a leap by protecting himself in the NFL. It sounds overly simple, but concerns about his size are only exacerbated by a style of play that puts Young in harm’s way. It’s not that he should play scared, rather he just needs to play smarter. No one will question Young’s toughness, but he should avoid taking big hits in and out of the pocket. Beyond that, Young just needs to be perfectly consistent as a technical thrower. Being his size means he needs everything lined up to generate power on NFL throws. Young being a massive outlier in terms of size is definitely something for team’s to take into account, but I won’t be the one to bet against him.

Pro Comparison: Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins

3) Anthony Richardson, Florida

Anthony Richardson wins with an especially rare NFL skill set. He is in the top 0.01% of athletes to come out of college football to play the quarterback position and it shows on tape. Richardson has a huge build with great athleticism and elite arm strength. Richardson showed off his arm on some truly crazy throws and showed off his athleticism on some truly crazy runs. He has the size to shake off defenders in the pocket and the speed to outrun an entire defense. Richardson showed some brilliant moments in terms of pocket management and making reads, showing he can operate an NFL offense.

Anthony Richardson can take a leap by just racking up more experience. Anthony Richardson has 393 career passing attempts. Bryce Young had 380 in 2022 alone. It’s clear a lot of Richardson’s faults as a quarterback are rooted in a lack of reps. He has a ton of work to do to grow as a quarterback, but there’s nothing he can’t do. Landing with a patient NFL team with a great coaching staff will do wonders for Richardson the same way it did wonders for talented quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

Pro Comparison: Cam Newton (but greener), Carolina Panthers

4) Will Levis, Kentucky

Will Levis wins with a tremendous amount of talent and toughness. Turn on some WIll Levis tape and his arm jumps off the screen as he can hit every level of the field. Levis also impresses with his ability to hang in the pocket and make throws under pressure. His size and arm means he can generate plenty of power on off-platform throws. Levis is also a generally impressive athlete who can break out of the pocket for big runs and make big throws on the run.

Will Levis can take a leap by settling in a bit. Levis was poised to take a big leap in 2022 after an impressive season in 2021, but Kentucky lost a ton of talent on offense and Levis spent the whole year just trying to do too much. His pocket presence turned into numb stubbornness that caused bad sacks and exposed him to big hits. He turned the ball over trying to be too aggressive and his game just took a big step back as he looked uncomfortable the whole season. The talent is obvious with Levis, so hopefully he can land with a team that will nurture the young quarterback instead of trying to put the world on his shoulders the way Kentucky did in 2022.

Pro Comparison: Carson Wentz

5) Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hendon Hooker wins with a really clean, consistent throwing style that generates powerful and accurate passes all over the field. Tennessee wanted Hooker to air it out and air it out he did. He throws a beautiful deep ball, but also worked beautifully within the system on intermediate throws. He perfectly tempers his aggressiveness as a passer. Hooker is also a good athlete who can make plays with his legs and manages the pocket very well.

Hendon Hooker can take a leap by defying a lot of history. He will be a 25-year-old rookie coming off an ACL tear. Those are huge hurdles for the quarterback to clear. It is obvious he is a natural thrower of the football and is an NFL level athlete. The question is if a healthy Hendon Hooker will be able to adjust to the speed and lack of space provided by NFL defenses.

Pro Comparison: Marcus Mariota, Philadelphia Eagles

The Rest

6) Jake Haener, Fresno State

7) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

8) Tanner McKee, Stanford

9) Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

10) Clayton Tune, Houston