Eagles News: Howie Roseman talks Jalen Hurts contract, CJGJ’s exit, and more

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Howie Roseman: ‘I think it’s a good start’ - PE.com

And then there is the quarterback, and Roseman says Jalen Hurts, entering the final year of his rookie contract, isn’t going anywhere. “We want him here long term,” Roseman said. “He’s going into the last year of his deal and that’s going to be a priority for us to extend him. We have a great relationship with him. You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal. Whatever that means, it means that 2024 is going to look different. We’re not going to have a quarterback on a rookie deal. We’re going into it with our eyes open and understanding that we’ve got to kind of flip it. A lot of guys on our team, especially on offense, have long-term deals. It’s not like we don’t have a bunch of guys who aren’t on long-term deals.” The first couple of weeks haven’t gone exactly as Roseman projected, but the good organizations are the ones who anticipate curves in the road. The Eagles have lost some players, some that they valued very highly, but simply could not match when those talents hit the open market. Players like linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, and running back Miles Sanders signed with other teams. The Eagles moved on. That’s the nature of the business. You just can’t keep everybody ...

Eagles’ Howie Roseman talks Jalen Hurts, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and more at league meetings - The Athletic

What he said: “When you go back to kind of the start of free agency, we talked to his representatives about bringing him back here and also talked to them about the fact that we had limited resources. … Those first couple days, we tried and then we pivoted. I think that’s one of the most important things of free agency, you can go in with a plan but you have to be able to pivot and have other options and not get stuck with nothing. I think at that point, that’s where we went and then when we pivoted, that was kind of where it ends.” ... What he meant: We made a competitive offer, but he wanted more money than we were willing to pay him. If he was going to get paid like Jessie Bates, somebody would have paid him like Jessie Bates! And we couldn’t wait around forever. When he turned down our initial offer and Bradberry was still on the market, we signed Bradberry and the cap situation shifted. So we moved on, and when he lingered one week later, he seemed to move on, too. Contracts can be manipulated in different ways. We wanted him back — but at our price, not his. And in the end, we weren’t going to move mountains to keep him. — Berman

9 takeaways from Howie Roseman’s media availability at the NFL owners meetings - PhillyVoice

5) With the transition from Jonathan Gannon to Sean Desai at defensive coordinator, is Howie starting from scratch in terms of knowing what kinds of traits Desai will prioritize at each position? “I don’t think so,” Roseman said. “I think that a lot of the things that Sean wants to do are things that JG wanted to do. I think that there’s a lot of carryover from those positions. I don’t think it’s dramatic.”

Carson Wentz could influence Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ contract negotiations with Jalen Hurts - Inquirer

There are a lot of Ts to cross and Is to dot on a franchise quarterback contract, but the basic parameters seem set. Hurts will get somewhere in the range of $50 million a year. Of question is the length and the guarantee.If he wants a shorter deal with a full guarantee, there could be an impasse. But Hurts may be inclined to agree to a contract that is structured to allow Roseman some flexibility to offer second contracts to budding stars like Smith, and to stay competitive in free agency. There’s no reason to suggest that discussions between the Eagles and Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn haven’t been done in good faith. The quarterback has continued his workouts at the NovaCare Complex this offseason. But when asked about an extension last month, he took a pass.“Yeah, I think he wants to be an Eagle,” Roseman said, “and obviously we’re going to try and do something that makes sense for his side and our side.” As far as a timeline, Roseman said he hoped an agreement could be struck “relatively soon.” Wentz signed his extension in June. The Eagles didn’t lock up Michael Vick, eight years prior, until August.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Terrell Edmunds should be able to provide some stability - BGN

Last year the Eagles’ defense had a Pro Bowl-level player at nearly every single position. That is unsustainable and the fact is that the Eagles needed to sign some low-cost average starters this year. Edmunds is exactly that. He profiles as an average safety who isn’t going to win you any games with his play-making ability, but he won’t lose you games with backbreaking errors either (hopefully!). He’s a reliable starter who could be replaced pretty easily in the future but will give the Eagles someone who can play meaningful snaps from day one. I haven’t really dug deep into Sean Desai yet (expect some long pieces on him after the NFL Draft) but I imagine a big part of his job will be improving the Eagles’ run defense. I think Edmunds will play the Marcus Epps role in the Eagles’ defense as Epps was also very useful in the box.

Say what you want, but Terrell Edmunds is a good NFL safety - Behind The Steel Curtain

It just boggles the mind that Edmunds has hit the open market two years in a row and hasn’t been able to cash in on a multi-year contract. No, Edmunds isn’t a splash player, and yes, he was a former first-round pick, but you’d think “solid” would be worth something during the free-agent frenzy, a time when teams give out money like it’s not even real. Some have said that Edmunds, who was clearly a reach by the Steelers, shouldn’t be given credit for being drafted a round or two higher than he should have been. Why not? A first-round pick comes with no guarantees, especially if he’s selected closer to the second—and especially if he wasn’t even supposed to be drafted that high—and having a solid career sure beats the heck out of being an out-and-out bust, which is often the reality for many top-five picks. Do I think Edmunds deserves top-safety money? No. Do I think Edmunds is the victim of the safety position being devalued by NFL coaches and general managers? Yes. But do I think he should be paid less than some career special teams players? Absolutely not. Oh well, if someone like Geoffrey Benedict, who knows the Xs and Os of football a lot better than I do, can’t figure out the deal with Terrell Edmunds, I feel justified in my confusion, as well. Terrell Edmunds is a damn-fine NFL safety. You’d think that would be worth something during unrestricted free agency.

Howie Speaks - Iggles Blitz

This is a guy you want on the field. There will be some growing pains, but you want him as your NT. He’ll have Fletcher Cox to his left. The DL on the right side will likely be Milton Williams, another young guy. Williams really played well in the second half of 2023. The light seemed to come on for him. I’m excited as heck to see both guys on the field. We need to know if they can get the job done. They have the physical ability. The key is seeing if they can play well on a consistent basis while starting. It is one thing to be a good role player. It is another to be a key starter. Beyond them, the Eagles will spend a pick or picks on DL in the upcoming draft. There are several guys who are of interest. There are good “big bodies” and there are good pass rushers. There is also Jalen Carter who is both. The Eagles will have options. We know they believe in investing in the DL. They won’t hope Marlon Tuipulotu is going to save the day. If the Eagles want a mid-round DT who can get to the QB, Jalen Redmond of Oklahoma would be an interesting target.

2023 NFL mock draft: Mike Tannenbaum’s GM first-round picks - ESPN+

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO). Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia. Philadelphia remarkably held on to both starting cornerbacks and already has replacements for linebacker T.J. Edwards (Nakobe Dean) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Jordan Davis). But the Eagles lost two offensive linemen in Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo. Jones was nearly flawless last year at Georgia, and he is a plug-and-play guy at guard in Year 1 who could slide out to his natural tackle position when Lane Johnson moves on.

Pederson explains what it was like to watch Eagles in Super Bowl - NBCSP

“You got friends and relationships on both sides so you’re kind of split right down the middle with who wins, who loses,” Pederson said. “For me, it was about those memories going back and obviously winning that game. I’ve also, as a player, been on the other side of it in Green Bay when we didn’t win the game and what that feels like. So your emotions kind of run a bit either way.”

Predicting the fifth-year option decisions for every 2020 first-round draft pick - PFF

Minnesota controls the rights to this fifth-year option after trading for Jalen Reagor last offseason, which they probably regret after he had just eight receptions in 2022. [BLG Note: The Vikings will most certainly not be picking up Reagor’s option valued at just under $13 million.]

Sidney Jones signs with Bengals - Cincy Jungle

Then in 2022, Jones would appear in three games (no starts) with Seattle while battling a concussion and a groin injury. He was eventually released and landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’d appear in seven games (two starts) but was not re-signed this offseason. [...] Needless to say, Jones has had a brutal run of injuries, so this will be a low-risk signing for a Bengals team that needs more depth at the cornerback position with Eli Apple and Tre Flowers still unsigned, while Chidobe Awuzie is recovering from a torn ACL.

Dallas Cowboys updates: Door not closed on Ezekiel Elliott return, Terence Steel position discussion - Blogging The Boys

Elliott returning to Dallas would certainly be a surprising development after Jones himself issued a statement essentially saying goodbye to No. 21. Not to mention the number itself has already been claimed by new starting cornerback, Stephon Gilmore. If Zeke does return in a Cowboy uniform, a number change could be welcomed as his first tweet after being released was looking to wear No. 15, his old number from Ohio State. Not to mention that Stephon Gilmore has reportedly been given number 21.

Brian Daboll ready to build upon the Giants’ 2022 foundation - Big Blue View

The 2023 season will see more eyes than ever on Daniel Jones, who has officially entrenched himself as the Giants’ franchise signal caller. With Jones receiving new threats for his receiving corps in the former of former Las Vegas Raider Darren Waller (acquired via trade) and the signing of former Indianapolis Colt Parris Campbell, Daboll is excited to see what he’ll do with undoubtedly his strongest cast of pass-catchers thus far in his career. “That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces,” Daboll said. “More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

Is Chase Roullier the Commanders Most Valuable Chase? - Hogs Haven

Although he’s doing his rehab away from the team in Colorado, reports are positive regarding his lower body strength and overall movement skills. Chase hopes to join the team for mandatory OTAs (although he may be a limited participant), and his outlook for training camp remains on-track. So, while all the talk is about Chase Young and his return to health, my focus is on Chase Roullier as he works his way back from his second season-ending leg injury. If Roullier can get back to his 2021 pre-injury form, the outlook for this porous offensive line will drastically improve.

6 potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson, ranked - SB Nation

5. Washington Commanders. The ongoing saga regarding owner Daniel Snyder and the potential sale of the Washington Commanders continues. But regarding the roster, head coach Ron Rivera spent most of his Combine talking about how the Commanders are going to enter 2023 with second-year quarterback Sam Howell as their QB1. However, Rivera qualified that by stating that he needs to earn that spot during training camp. “We will go into OTAs, minicamp and training camp with Sam Howell more than likely QB1, and we’ll see what happens,” said Rivera last week. “I mean, it’s his opportunity. This is a challenge to him. If he comes out and does the things that he’s capable of, we believe he’s capable of, he can most certainly be our guy.” Having added Eric Bienemy as their new assistant coach/offensive coordinator, expectations in Washington center on the idea of a much more creative offense, with more shifts, increased use of motion for information and impact, and a much different feel for the offense in 2023. Adding Jackson would kick those expectations into high gear. Their financial position would make this a tougher move. The Commanders have just over $2 million in available cap space.

Monday Football Monday #130: Was Lamar’s decision to make this announcement too aggressive? - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Jeremy Reisman and Raichele Privette share their thoughts on the timeliness of Lamar Jackson announcing that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2nd and discuss potential landing spots for Jackson.

What is going on with Philadelphia’s drinking water? - Vox

This weekend, Philadelphia became the latest US city to navigate uncertainty about its drinking water following a chemical spill in the Delaware River from a nearby latex manufacturer. Currently, Philadelphia’s tap water will remain safe to drink through 3:30 pm local time on Tuesday, according to city officials, who’ve been conducting tests on the water supply. That’s a change from the message residents received midday on Sunday when a city text alert recommended that they use bottled water, spurring a rush to stores. Officials now say their goal is to provide more information throughout the week, with the hope that any questions about water contamination are firmly in the rearview by next week.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio