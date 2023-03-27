Eagles News: Trade for Jeffery Simmons?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jeffery Simmons Would be A Dream Come True for Eagles - SI

So, dream away. Simmons is 25. Brown was 24. Simmons is also in the last year of his rookie contract. Earlier this month, Simmons took down a lot of pictures from his IG account and stopped following the Titans, per ESPN Titans writer Turron Davenport. Like Brown, Simmons would be a perfect fit in Philly, provided Roseman could work the defensive tackle into his budget. The Eagles re-did right tackle Lane Johnson’s contract heading into the weekend and upped their money under the salary cap to about $22M. The expectation is that will be used to help extend the contract of Jalen Hurts, but maybe Roseman can find a way to make it work with both QB and Simmons if it were to come to it. A first-round pick in 2019 out of Mississippi State, the same school that produced Fletcher Cox, Simmons would fill a big need on a defensive line that lost Javon Hargrave in free agency to the 49ers. He had 7.5 sacks last season and 8.5 the season previously. At 6-4, 205, he has 21 sacks in his short career with 46 QB hits and 28 tackles for loss.

Eagles 2023 NFL Draft prospects: Group of 5 players to monitor - BGN

I watch what many might consider an “unhealthy” amount of college football. When you combine that with all of the time I spend consuming college football content via other media you can see why my children already know that they won’t get to watch Bluey on Saturdays ever. I was hoping to turn this “problem” into something useful for Eagles fans, so I started compiling a list of players, one from every Power 5 team plus some Group of 5 and FCS prospects too, that I think the Birds should at least kick the tires on come draft weekend. (where available, measurements are from the NFL Combine).

Contract details for Steven Sims and Terrell Edmunds leave questions with Steelers fans - Behind The Steel Curtain

Either way, paying Terrell Edmunds $2 million for the year comes in less than what he earned with the Steelers in 2022 where he was paid over $2.5 million. But because of the special veteran salary benefit he was given with last year‘s contract, Edmunds contract counted less than half on the salary cap than what he actually earned.

NFC East 2023 free agency grades: Philadelphia Eagles edition - PhillyVoice

As for the players gained, the theme was pretty clear. The Eagles sought to bring in low-cost players whose markets have been devalued for one reason or another, typically due to injuries. Penny and Edmunds were first-round picks; Williams and Evans were second-round picks. The one-year deals for Penny, Morrow, Edmunds, Williams and Evans add up to just $7.46 million. If you’re an optimist, yaaaay upside bargains (maybe) . If you’re a pessimist, a bunch of guys nobody else really wanted could be stepping into major roles on a Super Bowl contending team. For all their losses, the Eagles are certain to receive four compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, currently projected to be in the third, fifth, fifth, and sixth rounds. If you include those projected comp picks, they currently hold 12 picks overall in 2024. All of the above aside, the biggest offseason move has not yet been made. That, of course, is a presumed contract extension for Jalen Hurts. Some expected that Hurts’ contract would be the first domino to fall this offseason, but it has not played out that way. With the restructure of Lane Johnson’s contract late last week, the Eagles have some additional money under the cap to get that done. Grade: B

Eagles Draft Update - Iggles Blitz

DL Lukas Van Ness – 6-5, 272 – Iowa. A redshirt sophomore who never started a game, but now will be a 1st round pick. Sounds crazy, but it isn’t. Van Ness has a terrific combination of size and athleticism. He can play DT or DE. Good interior rusher, but also athletic enough to win off the edge. He did lead the team in TFLs and was tied for the sack lead this past season. When he was on the field, Van Ness made things happen. He isn’t just a gifted athlete. He is a disruptive player who has a ton of upside. The Eagles want a versatile defense that can shift fronts and move guys around. Van Ness would be a good fit. I don’t think he’s worth pick 10, but could be in the mix if they move back.

Eagles storylines at 2023 NFL owners meetings - NBCSP

A chat with the owner. Last year at this event, there were a ton of questions for Jeffrey Lurie because he hadn’t spoken to reporters in an extremely long time. Not really the case this year. Lurie spoke to reporters in the locker room after the NFC Championship Game and during Super Bowl week the last time we were in Arizona. But we don’t get to hear from the owner all that often and this is the one time of year we can count on. We’ll get to hear his thoughts on the Super Bowl loss, the direction of the organization after that loss and maybe we’ll even get an update on the status of those kelly green jerseys.

Spadaro: 7 storylines to follow at the NFL Annual Meeting - PE.com

6. Free agency is not finished, so don’t jump into your NFL Draft geeking all the way. There are still good players available and you’re going to see a bunch signed to one-year contracts in the weeks to come. The Eagles have taken the “one-year-contract” approach in free agency with new players this season. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Rashaad Penny, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Greedy Williams, and safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds – all one-year contracts. Prove-it deals, if you will. Players are betting on themselves to have success this season and, as we saw with cornerback James Bradberry last year, there is a lot of incentive to thrive. The Eagles have had good success with this approach in the past, as well. Could be more on the way before the draft, too.

Thursday Night Football flex, Roger Goodell’s contract and the latest from the NFL owners meetings - FMIA

On football as rugby. The NFL will very likely continue to allow ball carriers to be pushed from behind in 2023, defying the aesthetics of a sport that is not rugby and subjecting more quarterbacks to be treated like endangered objects in the middle of trash-compactors. Three reasons why the Competition Committee doesn’t have a proposal on the agenda to eliminate the play at this week’s meetings: Despite some opposition to the play, I’m told the league and the Competition Committee knew there were at least nine teams solidly against changing the rule that allows runners to be assisted from behind. Committee chair Rich McKay said Friday there are “certainly not” 24 teams that think the rule should be changed. Since at least 24 teams would have had to vote to change the rule, it was fruitless to bring it to a vote here. The Competition Committee was not unanimously for changing the rule. Under committee rules, that’s necessary to bring a rule out of committee for a vote by the 32 teams. There’s also pro-Eagles sentiment I’ve heard, sentiment that goes like this: The Eagles did nothing wrong. They played by the rules that were on the books, succeeded, and we’re not going to punish them for that.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 roster snapshot: Where they stand now - Blogging The Boys

Quarterback. The return of Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s backup puts this clearly in the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” category. With Will Grier also under contract, they are in the same shape as last year. And while some detractors are out there, this is actually one of the best QB rooms in the league. Running Back. Tony Pollard has signed his tag, and is now the main man. The departure of Ezekiel Elliott was necessary from both a cap and production standpoint. However, that leaves the backups less encouraging. They are weaker here than last season. Expect them to invest some draft capital here, although there is a real possibility of over-drafting at this position.

Rumor: Former Duke, Timberwolves player Brian Davis made a $7 billion bid on the Washington Commanders last week - Hogs Haven

The Junkies reported a scoop on the sale of the Washington Commanders this morning on their show on 106.7 the Fan. Brian Davis, who played college basketball at Duke, and professionally for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has made a cash offer of $7 billion to buy the team from Dan and Tanya Snyder. This offer was reportedly made last week, and Davis is said to have up to $9 billion available through a group of investors. Brian Davis is local, and went to Bladensburg High School in Maryland. He has businesses in real estate, and also founded D.C. United Holdings with his friend Christian Laettner, which owns D.C. United. Davis and Laettner were bought out in 2009. There is very little information about the group that Davis has reportedly put together, and this is a single sourced story so definitely proceed with caution until more information becomes available.

A timeline of Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s tumultuous tenure - ESPN

On the field, Washington has had as many name changes as playoff wins — two — while compiling a 164-220-2 record. Local revenue has dipped and the fan base continues to dwindle. The season-ticket wait list dropped to zero, and the seating capacity went from a high of more than 90,000 to just over 62,000 last season after removing seats, covering others and converting some suites into office space. It is against that backdrop that NFL owners, general managers, coaches and team executives are meeting in Arizona to discuss the league’s future, which at some point will include a new owner of the Commanders. There are three known bidders — groups led by Magic Johnson and Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos — in addition to speculation that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could join the mix. But whoever becomes the new owner, they will be immediately tasked with restoring a reputation and tradition to a franchise that has been faltering for more than two decades. Here’s a look at how it all happened.

Will USC WR Jordan Addison overcome physical limitations to be a top pick in 2023 NFL Draft? - SB Nation

Addison was not a standout performer at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a middling 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, which is a mildly disappointing result given his size and stature. Addison’s vertical jump of 34 inches was historically below average, and his broad jump of 10’2” left something to be desired. Those results led to Addison scoring a disappointing Relative Athletic Score of 5.82, largely due to his undersized nature (26th percentile height and 3rd percentile weight). Addison’s’ MockDraftable athletic comparisons includes success stories like Jaylen Waddle and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. It also includes undersized failures such as Jovan Durante and Deontay Burnett.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio