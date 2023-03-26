Eagles News: Contract details for Terrell Edmunds and other signings revealed

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

#Eagles Terrell Edmunds one-year, $2 million, $600,00 guaranteed, $250,000 signing bonus, salary $1.08 million ($350,000 fully guaranteed, $379,411 per game active, $850,000 team improvement-individual incentives — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2023

Breaking down Eagles’ low-risk contracts for trio of defensive players - NBCSP

The veteran linebacker signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal worth $1.155 million, a league source said. These veteran salary benefit deals were created to encourage teams to sign veterans instead of cheaper younger players. This particular deal includes no guaranteed money. So Morrow will get a base salary of $1.08 million but the Eagles are charged just $940K in base salary when figuring out his cap figure. They then are allowed to give up to $152,500 in addition compensation on the contract. [...] The 27-year-old Morrow missed the entire 2021 season but returned in 2022 and was a full-time starter for the Bears. Not only did he start all 17 games but he played every snap for the Bears last season, playing the MIKE and the WILL positions. With Nakobe Dean a likely starter at linebacker this year, Morrow will presumably have a really good shot to be the other starter at the position but if it doesn’t work out, the Eagles haven’t lost anything.

Eagles 2023 free agency tracker: Terrell Edmunds bolsters safety group - ESPN

Edmunds is a solid, versatile player who comes in on a one-year deal. There’s not much downside to the move. It’s more about whether the group the Eagles are assembling at safety — they also signed Justin Evans to compete with players like Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace — can match what they had last year when Philly boasted the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL.

Eagles’ tush push will NOT be outlawed in 2023 - BGN

The Tush Push is here to stay! (Well, for now.) After some reports and rumors this offseason that the technique the Eagles utilize for their QB sneak would be outlawed, the rule change did not make it onto the ballot for the NFL league meeting next week, which means it will still be legal in 2023.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Actually Only Gets $8 Million if Lions’ Defense Doesn’t Suck - Crossing Broad

Lost in the shit show of last week, with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s agency going public to essentially poo-poo the Eagles’ reported offer, was actual detail of the one-year deal he signed with Detroit. Some outlets were reporting that it was one year for $8 million and others were reporting it was one year, UP TO $8 million. Pro Football Talk says it’s the latter.

Nicholas Morrow: ‘There’s no substitute for work’ - PE.com

“When I when for a scout, I ran pretty fast for them, and they like that,” he recalled. He put it simply – it was his speed to the ball that intrigued a Raiders’ scout enough to put him on the team’s radar; he joined the team as an undrafted rookie soon after. From DIII ball through injury recovery, Morrow’s used his appreciation for the game as fuel to get to the next step, and he plans to keep that mindset to contribute to the linebackers room in Philadelphia. “I’m grateful man. It’s been a journey. It happened so fast. One thing that’s for sure is that there’s no substitute for work. You got to work hard no matter what year you’re in. So, I’m excited for that,” Morrow said.

NFC East 2023 free agency grades: New York Giants edition - PhillyVoice

If you’re a Giants fans and you have a truly objective eye in evaluating your team’s players, be honest — it can’t feel great hitching your wagon long-term to Daniel Jones. I mean, right? Jones aside, it’s hard making sense of many of the Giants’ moves. They can’t afford Bradberry or Love, but they can afford a non-impact off-ball linebacker in Okereke for $10 million per year? Explain that to me like I’m 4. Ultimately, this front office (perhaps as a directive of ownership?) has an unwillingness to restructure veterans’ contracts at the expense of a better roster, and they’re going to have a hard time competing with teams that are better at maximizing the use of their cap. Grade: C-

