NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Jalen Carter falls to the Eagles

Welcome to the 2023 installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With NFL free agency moves being made, here is how the draft could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the PFF Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Jalen Carter, Defensive Lineman, UGA

Jalen Carter is the best talent in this draft. Some off field concerns could push him down in the draft and hopefully he can land with a franchise that can offer stability for the young man. Carter would be a great fit in Philly for a couple of reasons. First, he would be a perfect piece for a young and rebuilding defensive line. Importantly, he would be surrounded by lots of veterans on both sides of the ball that could help him adjust to the pro game and hopefully leave his problems in the past.

Pick 30: Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

Even with a newly minted contract extension for Lane Johnson, the first round is still a great place to take a premium offensive line talent. Dawand Jones is a big, physical presence and would be a perfect heir to Lane Johnson’s spot at right tackle.

Pick 62: Sydney Brown, Safety, Illinois

In the wake of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson exit, the Eagles have more questions than answers at safety. The duo of Justin Evans and Reed Blankenship could be decent, but the Eagles would be smart to add some competition to the group. Sydney Brown is a tone setting safety with great athleticism, physicality and a knack for the ball. He could push for starting time sooner than later.

Pick 94: Tyjae Spears, Running Back, Tulane

The running back room could still use some juice and Tyjae Spears makes sense as a mid-round addition. Spears is a great route runner with soft hands, making him a great fit as a pass catching back. He also has surprising between the tackles running ability which could mean he has upside to be a three-down back.

Pick 221: Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU

Dee Winters could be a fun late round addition at linebacker. Winters has great speed which makes him a dangerous blitzer and an adept coverage player. His fit in Philly would be as a potential nickel linebacker.

Pick 250: Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

The lower half of the wide receiver room could use some competition. Quez Watkins is coming off a disappointing season and is heading into a contract year and the Eagles don’t have much behind him. Tucker has immense speed that makes him dangerous with the ball in his hands. Even if he can’t contribute on offense, he could certainly be a viable kick returner.