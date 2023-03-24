Lane Johnson, Eagles agree to contract extension

Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year, $33.45 million contract extension including $30 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Johnson, who turns 33 in May, is now signed through the 2026 season.

The Eagles always seemed bound to do something to lower Johnson’s hefty $24.2 million cap number in 2023. This extension presumably drops his $14.2 million base salary as he receives a signing bonus that is spread out over multiple years for cap management purposes.

Johnson is arguably the best offensive tackle in the NFL. As Schefter noted, he hasn’t allowed a sack in either of the past two seasons. And this despite playing through a serious groin injury during the playoffs en route to Super Bowl LVII. Johnson had to get surgery after the season ended. This extension is undoubtedly well-deserved.

It remains to be seen if Johnson will make it to the end of his contract. Back in November, the Eagles’ 2013 first-round pick said that he was only looking to play “maybe two more years” after the 2023 season. This extension might suggest he’s cool with going at least three more.

The Eagles will certainly be happy to have Johnson anchoring their offensive line at right tackle for the next few years, if not longer.