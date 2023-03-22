Eagles News: Philadelphia made one of the best free agent signings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL free agency: Best/riskiest moves in the opening wave of the veteran market - NFL.com

BEST SIGNINGS — CONTRACT: One year, $1.35 million deal with $600,000 guaranteed. Penny’s ability to stay healthy is a gargantuan question mark, but for the price, the former first-round pick has the potential to be a showstopper. When on the field, Penny has averaged the most yards after contact (4.6) and rushing yards over expected (+1.8) among RBs since 2021 (min. 100 carries), per Next Gen Stats. His scorching end to 2021 (four games of 135-plus yards in the final five) displayed his tremendous upside. He’s a home run hitter who can fly through arm tackles. He thrived behind lesser blocking in Seattle. Now imagine what he can do following the Eagles’ road graders. The low cost for the potential massive upside makes this one of my favorite deals.

The best free-agent signings so far: Orlando Brown Jr., Geno Smith, Kaleb McGary and more - PFF

RB RASHAAD PENNY SIGNS WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Fit/need grade: A. Value grade: A. Contract: One year, $1.35 million, $600,000 guaranteed. PFF projected contract: One year, $3.25 million, $2.25 million total guaranteed. Rashaad Penny operating behind this Eagles offensive line is a perfect fit, with the former first-rounder set to feast on early downs as a strong downhill runner. Among running backs with at least 100 carries from 2021 to 2022, Penny’s 6.2 yards per carry and 4.4 yards after contact per attempt both lead the NFL, and his 0.23 missed tackles forced per carry ranks 11th. He may not be a three-down player, but this is a picture-perfect marriage.

Eagles roster inventory: Here’s what they have and what they still need - BGN

In the wake of C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing with the Detroit Lions for a far cheaper than expected one-year, $8 million deal this week, Eagles fans are understandably left scratching their heads, wondering why general manager Howie Roseman wouldn’t give their starting strong safety that kind of money. Of course, there are salary cap reasons and perhaps off-the-field reasons why Roseman was reluctant to match Detroit’s offer, but it’s also understandable that fans are feeling the loss of CJGJ, a player who made some outstanding splash plays and brought stability to a position that was the team’s biggest question mark during training camp. The departure of Gardner-Johnson is just one of a number of starters from last year’s Super Bowl team that will be suiting up elsewhere: Javon Hargrave, Marcus Epps, Miles Sanders, Isaac Seumalo, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and those departures have Eagles fans a tad nervous. It’s easy to focus on the departed than on the people still here, and it’s human nature to fixate on the last transaction rather than the ones before, even if those transactions were pleasant surprises and at positions more vital to the team’s future. So, here’s a reality check. With one week of free agency in the books, the NFL Draft coming next month and the rest of a long off-season after that, it’s important to realize the Eagles are still an outstanding team with one of the best rosters in the league.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.104: Everything happened after last week - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton share their thoughts on the Week 1 free agency moves throughout the division.

Eagles Add a LB - Iggles Blitz

It is somewhat ironic that Morrow came to Philly after the Bears signed Edwards to replace him. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus is a big believer in LBs and wanted to spend money to upgrade. He signed Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds to take over the middle of the defense. The Eagles prefer to focus on the DL so they invested resources up front and Morrow was a good fit financially. It is also worth noting that Morrow’s best game last year came against the Eagles. He had 11 tackles and played well. That obviously made some kind of an impression. I am curious to see how the Eagles use Dean and Morrow. Dean played MLB in college, but focused on WLB last year. Morrow has mainly played OLB in the NFL. Last year he split time between WLB and MLB. With Smith, he was in the middle. After Smith was traded, Morrow moved to WLB. Morrow said he felt more comfortable at WLB, but can play both. It will be interesting to see what the Eagles do. Maybe they put Morrow in the middle because they want his speed there. We heard all last year about Edwards speed not being an issue, but maybe that is something the Eagles want in the middle. Or they could put Dean in there and let him run the defense. We’ll see.

Eagles begin to rework safety position with Justin Evans - PE.com

There is reason to think that Justin Evans has his best NFL football in front of him, because what is in the past has been challenging, to say the least. He missed an entire season (2019) on Injured Reserve after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. The next year, 2020 was a washout as Evans spent four months on the Physically Unable to Perform list rehabbing the injury. Evans then spent the entire 2021 campaign out of football before returning to the league in 2022. Last year with the Saints, Evans played in 15 games, with four starts, and recorded 29 total tackles and two passes defensed. Evans got his career back on track and now he is with the Eagles, having agreed to terms on a one-year contract on Tuesday. Evans has actually been in the NFL since 2017, when Tampa Bay selected him in the second round (50th overall) of the NFL Draft after he finished his collegiate career at Texas A&M. Evans played in 24 games, with 21 starts in Tampa Bay, and then the hurdles came at him. Fast and furious.

NFL free agency 2023: Jalen Mills stays with Patriots on reported 1-year contract, plans to move to safety - Pats Pulpit

The New England Patriots and defensive back Jalen Mills are not parting ways after all. Four days after he was informed of his release, he signed a restructured one-year contract to stay with the Patriots. Apparently, that is not all: as first reported by theScore’s Jordan Schultz, the plan for Mills is to move to safety after he spent the previous two years at the cornerback position. A seventh-round draft pick in 2016, Mills spent the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He arrived in New England in 2021 on a four-year, $24 million free agency deal.

The Dallas Cowboys are contending for the best secondary in the entire NFL - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are doing a tremendous job this offseason. They have retained key defensive players as well as brought in a veteran who can make an impact right away in the secondary. When factoring this in with any potential players they could target in the draft, it is fair to argue the Cowboys currently have the best secondary across the entire NFL. The secondary lacks any gaping holes or glaring weaknesses. The front office is putting the Cowboys in a great situation to win big in the 2023 season.

New York Giants sign free agent DB Bobby McCain - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are adding some veteran depth to their secondary. NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Giants are signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year contract. McCain, 29, was a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins. He spent six seasons with Miami and the last two with the Washington Commanders. McCain, 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, was a cornerback early in his career but has spent the last few seasons at safety.

Would a splash QB move under new ownership create excitement or distrust? - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera is reportedly not interested in going after Lamar Jackson, according to Sherree Burruss of the NFL Network. However, Anderson’s tweet riled up the Commanders fan base yesterday, and there were varying opinions of Washington’s quarterback situation.

Why Nikola Jokic winning a third NBA MVP in a row would be bad for basketball - SB Nation

I would argue that the logic that has held true for NBA superstars in the MVP race for 40 years should hold true now. A vote for Embiid represents a vote for tradition, for an equitable NBA that doesn’t play by two different sets of rules, and just maybe, for a better player who at least deserved one of these last three trophies, even if the VORP doesn’t necessarily reflect that. It’s how the MVP has always worked and what it’s always meant. It’s a vote for a better and less boring MVP, a better and less boring NBA.

Eater Philly Is Looking for a New Editor. Is It You? - Eater

Eater is looking for a part-time reporter and editor to oversee Eater Philly. The person in this role will have a strong sense of the culture and communities of the city. They will be eager to be on the ground, telling the stories of the people who make the Philly dining scene interesting and unforgettable. This editor will care equally about new businesses and those that have demonstrated longevity and resilience across decades.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio