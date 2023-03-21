 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles reportedly add another assistant to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Eastern Michigan defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach Taver Johnson to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, according to Matt Zenitz from On3.

It’s currently unclear what position Johnson will hold in Philly. Based on his track record, one would guess it’s related to coaching defensive backs in some capacity. Safeties coach? Cornerbacks coach? Defensive backs coach? Defensive passing game coordinator somewhere in his title? None of the above?

Coaching for nearly 30 years now, Johnson brings a good deal of experience to the table. Here’s a snapshot of his history:

1994-1995 — Wittenberg defensive line coach

1996-1997 — Millikin linebackers coach

1998 — Millikin defensive coordinator

1999 — Notre Dame graduate assistant

2000-2003 — Miami (OH) linebackers coach

2004 — Cleveland Browns assistant special teams coach

2005-2006 — Miami (OH) defensive coordinator

2007-2011 — Ohio State defensive backs coach

2012-2013 — Arkansas assistant head coach and defensive backs coach (also served as interim head coach after Bobby Petrino resigned)

2014-2016 — Purdue defensive backs coach

2017 — Temple defensive coordinator

2018 — Ohio State cornerbacks coach

2019-2020 Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach

2021 — Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant

2022 — Eastern Michigan defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach

The one year at Temple might be worth highlighting. The Eagles hired two assistants with connections to the Owls earlier this offseason; new linebackers coach D.J. Eliot and new nickel cornerbacks coach Ronell Williams. Neither Eliot nor Williams nor Johnson directly overlapped with new Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai at Temple ... but they might share some mutual contacts.

Something else to consider:

The Eagles opened up a spot (or two or three, depending on how it’s handled moving forward) on Sirianni’s staff when they ‘mutually parted ways’ (or not?) with defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson earlier this month.

