Eagles reportedly add another assistant to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Eastern Michigan defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach Taver Johnson to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, according to Matt Zenitz from On3.

It’s currently unclear what position Johnson will hold in Philly. Based on his track record, one would guess it’s related to coaching defensive backs in some capacity. Safeties coach? Cornerbacks coach? Defensive backs coach? Defensive passing game coordinator somewhere in his title? None of the above?

Coaching for nearly 30 years now, Johnson brings a good deal of experience to the table. Here’s a snapshot of his history:

1994-1995 — Wittenberg defensive line coach 1996-1997 — Millikin linebackers coach 1998 — Millikin defensive coordinator 1999 — Notre Dame graduate assistant 2000-2003 — Miami (OH) linebackers coach 2004 — Cleveland Browns assistant special teams coach 2005-2006 — Miami (OH) defensive coordinator 2007-2011 — Ohio State defensive backs coach 2012-2013 — Arkansas assistant head coach and defensive backs coach (also served as interim head coach after Bobby Petrino resigned) 2014-2016 — Purdue defensive backs coach 2017 — Temple defensive coordinator 2018 — Ohio State cornerbacks coach 2019-2020 Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach 2021 — Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant 2022 — Eastern Michigan defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach

The one year at Temple might be worth highlighting. The Eagles hired two assistants with connections to the Owls earlier this offseason; new linebackers coach D.J. Eliot and new nickel cornerbacks coach Ronell Williams. Neither Eliot nor Williams nor Johnson directly overlapped with new Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai at Temple ... but they might share some mutual contacts.

Something else to consider:

No direct link between anyone on Eagles and Johnson that I see at quick glance but he did work with Jim O'Neil with the Raiders and O'Neil worked a lot with Mike Pettine who was Desai's senior def asst with Chicago. — Greg Richards (@igglesnut) March 21, 2023

The Eagles opened up a spot (or two or three, depending on how it’s handled moving forward) on Sirianni’s staff when they ‘mutually parted ways’ (or not?) with defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson earlier this month.