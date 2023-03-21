Eagles expected to sign another former Saints safety

The Philadelphia Eagles may have decided not to bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but they are signing another former New Orleans safety, Justin Evans, according to multiple reports.

Evans is 27 years old, but only has three years of NFL experience under his belt. The safety was drafted in 2017 by the Buccaneers, and played in 24 games over two seasons for Tampa Bay. He recorded an impressive 66 total tackles and three interceptions in his rookie season, and followed that up with a decent second season that included 59 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

The safety injured his Achilles just weeks before the start of the 2019 season, and ended up not seeing the field again until 2022 when he signed with the Saints. Last year in New Orleans, Evans recorded 29 total tackles, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. He played in 15 games and started one.

Multiple reports indicate that this is a depth signing for the Eagles and they are still looking to add another safety to the mix this offseason.