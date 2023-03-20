Zach Pascal will not be returning to the Eagles

Zach Pascal is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to sign a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Pascal is reunited with former Eagles defensive coordinator and current Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon out in the desert.

This departure comes as a bit of a surprise. Nick Sirianni really loves Pascal and it seemed like the Birds would be able to get him back for cheap.

Here’s what we previously wrote about Pascal in our wide receiver position outlook:

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 338 snaps, 19 targets, 15 receptions, 150 yards, 10.0 yards per reception, 1 touchdown, 1 drop, 0 fumbles PLAYOFF STATS: 68 snaps, 4 targets, 3 receptions, 15 yards, 5.0 yards per reception, 0 touchdowns, 0 drops, 0 fumbles REVIEW: Pascal was basically brought in to be a souped-up version of what J.J. Arcega-Whiteside gave the Eagles as “an enforcer” (Nick Sirianni’s words) in 2021. And he was! In addition to doing the dirty work as a blocker and playing on special teams, Pascal was able to contribute more than JJAW’s two grabs for 36 yards. His impact going beyond the box score was on display for Dallas Goedert’s playoff touchdown against the New York Giants where Pascal ran a rub route without actually running into the defender to spring the tight end wide open. OUTLOOK: The Eagles should be able to re-sign Pascal for relatively cheap to reprise his role again in 2024.

Pascal was no star by any means but not everyone on the roster is going to be a Pro Bowler. Teams need guys who fill out lesser roles and he was a capable option as the fourth wide receiver behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins.

The Eagles will have to find a new player to fill the Pascal role. Perhaps they will find a veteran free agent who can be had for cheap.

It’s possible that the team could also be looking for a new WR3. Watkins struggled last year and he’s set to carry a $2.8 million cap number when $2.7 million can be cleared via cut/trade.