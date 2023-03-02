Eagles rank middle of the pack on first ever NFLPA Report Card

On March 1, the NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) released the first ever Club Report Cards which graded each NFL team in eight different categories. While this might not be super interesting on its face, when you realize that the grades were being given out by the players (1,300 of them) I think it is definitely worth checking out.

According to the NFLPA:

QUESTIONS WERE SENT TO EVERY PLAYER ON THE 2022 TEAM ROSTERS ASKING THEM THEIR OPINIONS ABOUT THEIR CLUB’S FACILITIES, CERTAIN CLUB PERSONNEL/COACHES, AND OTHER WORK-RELATED CATEGORIES, SUCH AS CLUB’S TREATMENT OF FAMILIES AND TEAM TRAVEL (PLAYERS WERE NOT ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ANY CLUB OTHER THAN THEIR 2022 EMPLOYER).

They did this in response to many players suggesting that there be some sort of “free agency guide” for players so that they could make more informed decisions about where they might like to sign while searching for a new team.

The NFLPA’s objectives were to “highlight positive clubs”, “identify clubs that need improvement,” and “highlight best practices and standards” in the hopes that the results would better “educate [their] membership.”

The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles finished as the No. 14 ranked team in the league overall. In a league with 32 organizations that’s slightly above average. Not too shabby!

A look at the Eagles’ report card, according to a player survey conducted by the NFLPA. pic.twitter.com/OJI107PRSx — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 1, 2023

Eagles players thought that the organization was tops when it came to food service/nutrition, strength coaches, and training staff as Philadelphia was tied for first in all of those categories. Their weight room was also given high marks. Where the Birds struggled was with team travel (27th in the league, D grade), training room (tied for 22nd, C-), and locker room (tied for 18th, C+).

According to the NFLPA’s breakdown of Philadelphia’s scores, however, the players “enjoy playing for Head Coach Nick Sirianni who is ranked as one of the most player-friendly coaches in the league. Club owner Jeffrey Lurie ranks 8th in the NFL, with 97% of the players believing he is willing to upgrade the facility.”

The treatment of players’ families on game days was also an area that the Eagles didn’t do as well in as you’d hope. Apparently there isn’t a “family room” for the players’ families at the stadium but the family members of the coaches and operations staff DO have one. Philadelphia is also one of eight teams in the league that does not offer players first class seats when travelling.

You can check out a spreadsheet of all the teams below, but a quick overview of the rest of the NFC East finds the Cowboys (5th overall) and Giants (8th overall) are ahead of the Eagles while the Commanders, to the surprise of no one, rank dead last in the league overall receiving three F- grades, one F, and one D+ among their individual scores.

The top team in the league? The Minnesota Vikings, which proves that winning isn’t everything when it comes to employee happiness.