5 NFL Draft prospects who could fit Sean Desai’s Eagles defense

Sean Desai is the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator. With Jonathan Gannon leaving for Arizona, his successor is looking to maximize a defense coming off a record-breaking season. The first big hurdle for Desai and the Eagles will be restocking the depth chart. Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hagrave, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, Kyzir White, and TJ Edwards are all impending free agents.

The Eagles have great core players like Haason Reddick and JOsh Sweat book-ending their pass rush and Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox in the secondary. They also have promising young players — such as Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship, and Milton Williams — waiting in the wings. Even so, the 2023 NFL Draft will be important in retooling the defense in Desai’s image.

Quick hits on Sean Desai’s defense

Desai has been in the NFL since 2013 after seven years coaching at the college level. He has spent time under the tutelage of defensive coaches such as Vic Fangio, Pete Carroll, Chuck Pagano, and John Fox. It is Fangio who seems to be his primary influence.

Desai’s defenses are characterized by versatile fronts and not giving away coverage calls in the pre-snap phase. In the past, his defenses have done something like show press man in pre-snap but bail into zones, or sometimes vise-versa. He makes the most of defensive chess pieces as a means of creating favorable pre-snap alignments. Desai had to use a lot of creativity with a much less talented defensive roster in Chicago, but really got the most out of every player. Hopefully he will bring that creativity to Philadelphia.

Draft Prospects that fit Desai’s defense