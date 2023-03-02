Eagles will have joint training camp practices again in 2023

It hasn’t even been three full weeks since the Philadelphia Eagles lost the Super Bowl (sorry to remind you) but here I am writing about a development related to the team’s 2023 training camp schedule.

Speaking during the NFL Combine this week, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his team will hold joint training camp practices with the Birds for the second year in a row.

Unlike last summer’s action in Berea, Ohio, the practices will be held in Philly this time since they’ll be leading up to a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s well established by now that Nick Sirianni highly values joint training camp practices. So much so that he typically doesn’t play his starters much, if at all, in the preseason games.

It remains to be seen if the Browns are the only team that the Eagles will practice against. In 2021, they hosted the New England Patriots before going up to Florham Park, New Jersey to scrimmage against the New York Jets. Last year, they went south to go up against the Miami Dolphins after their week in Cleveland.