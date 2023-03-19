Eagles News: Nick Sirianni talks about utilizing Fletcher Cox on a QB sneak

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Sirianni explains why Eagles never used the Fletcher Cox sneak - NBCSP

There’s at least one version of the Eagles’ quarterback sneak we never got to see in 2022. And it included Fletcher Cox. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at the Combine that a version of the play that included Cox existed. [...] Sirianni said the Cox version of the QB sneak was on their minds throughout the regular season but they never ran it and then it wasn’t a priority in the playoffs. But Cox would always make sure it was in that week’s game plan, according to Sirianni. “I think on the Super Bowl, I just lied to him,” Sirianni joked. “‘Yeah, it’s in. It’s in. We’re good.’” The Eagles were great at the QB sneaks last season but they were more proud of the wrinkles they ran off of it. And now that Cox is back for the 2023 season, don’t rule out this version of the sneak just yet.

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles go with two offensive players in the first round - BGN

Pick 10: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State. This week the Eagles did right by their own guys, handing a long-term contract to James Bradberry while bringing back Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and Darius Slay. With the possibility that they re-sign CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles have a ton of flexibility in the first round. Here they could add another weapon to their loaded offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a nightmare in the slot and could be a fantastic WR3 in an offense that already features DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. This is the definition of a luxury pick, but it will go a long way to keep Jalen Hurts’ cupboard of weapons well stocked.

Above the Nest with Raichele #77: Elite CB duo returning to Philly + Free agency departures/signings - BGN Radio

It’s been a crazy wild week for the Birds! Raichele Privette gets you caught up on all the Eagles’ free agency moves that went down.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson continues to be available - PFT

There have been crickets this week regarding Gardner-Johnson. Typically, that’s a sign the player wants more than anyone will pay. As one league source put it on Saturday morning, anyone who remains available at this point is overshooting the market. Five days since the market essentially opened, it’s also a sign that big money likely won’t be there. Teams burn through their budgets fairly quickly, rarely keeping money around for a player who wanted more than he attracted at the outset of the process. The situation points to a potential one-year deal for Gardner-Johnson, allowing him to hit the market again next year, in another attempt to cash in with a multi-year contract.

Eagles get Greedy (Williams) at the cornerback position - PE.com

He’s here now and the Eagles will be eager to work with a player who has a lot of upside and who, at 6-2, 195 pounds, presents a lot of physical gifts. Can Williams put it all together in a new environment? That’s what both Williams and the Eagles hope happens. He adds the usual – depth and competition – to a room that includes slot corner Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott, and Mario Goodrich, along with the aforementioned Bradberry and Slay. That’s a lot of talent and versatility to work with as the Eagles continue building the roster, challenging the status quo, and searching for gems remaining in the free agent field.

How the first wave of free agency will impact the 2023 NFL Draft - The Athletic

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been a player constantly connected to the Eagles, and he could add even more talent to their offense. The Eagles also signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year contract. Penny, when healthy, is one of the more talented players — at any position — in the NFL. While it will be hard to rely on him to last a whole season because of his injury history, Penny running behind the Eagles’ offensive line should be a real joy to watch. That signing also could help dispel the rumors or Robinson being an option at No. 10, but what about at No. 30? The Eagles love to use the draft to add talent to their lines, on both sides of the ball. With Hargrave gone and Graham and Cox continuing to age, the Eagles might gravitate to adding another player with pedigree to their talented (and deep) front. The too long; didn’t read version of this: The Eagles have options in the draft and they all make sense. And that’s not the worst place to sit coming off of a Super Bowl appearance.

Steelers sign guard Isaac Seumalo to a 3-year deal - Behind The Steel Curtain

Isaac Seumalo is the second interior offensive lineman signed by the Steelers this week. Both Seumalo and Nate Herbig, who spent the 2022 season with the New York Jets, both originated with the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl began his time in the Eagles front office in 2016 and is familiar with both players. With two new interior players on the offensive line, it appears the Steelers are looking to mix things up this season. Despite playing every snap at left guard last season, Kevin Dotson looks to be fighting for playing time going into the final year of his rookie contract.

What Cooper Rush’s return means for the Cowboys at QB in 2023 - Blogging The Boys

Could the Cowboys surprise us with a higher draft pick investment? With Will Grier’s contract having no dead money left, Dallas could painlessly discard him for a younger prospect if the right guy comes along. That rookie would get a year to learn behind Prescott and Rush and then perhaps be in a position to do more. The second year of Rush’s new deal makes him very cuttable. With only $625k of dead money against a scheduled $2.88 million cap hit, Dallas could save money if a second-year QB prospect is ready to be Dak’s backup in 2024. There’s also a possibility that the Cowboys could still be intrigued by former draft pick Ben DiNucci. Their former seventh-round pick is currently one of the hottest quarterbacks in the XFL. Could DiNucci’s success there lead to another NFL opportunity with his former team? The same coach who drafted him in 2020 is still here.

New York Giants to bring in DT A’Shawn Robinson for visit, per report - Big Blue View

When the 2023 offseason began, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was clear that the Giants needed to improve their run defense, and defensive line depth — two things that seemingly go hand in hand. Per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants might be on the verge of taking another step toward doing just that. Rapoport is reporting that veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is scheduled to visit the Giants on Monday. The Giants have already added off-ball linebacker Bobby Okereke and run-stopping defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency. Robinson is a 6-foot-4, 330-pound seven-year NFL veteran who turns 28 on Tuesday. Could he give himself a birthday present by signing with the Giants.

Report: Mary Jo White’s investigation of Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders reveals more financial irregularities - Hogs Haven

A.J. Perez has a new report on Front Office Sports about Dan Snyder, the Mary Jo White investigation, and the continuing scrutiny he is receiving for the team’s toxic workplace and financial improprieties. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform concluded their report last year, but that investigation has led to multiple new investigations, including the NFL’s which is being led by Mary Jo White. There have also been recent reports of a $55 million line of credit that Snyder received without the knowledge or approval of his former minority partners. Dan Snyder also took out another loan of $450 million to help fund the $875 million buyout of the minority owners that he was feuding with over the team’s finances. Snyder received a debt waiver from the NFL to take on that additional debt which helped put his total debt over $1 billion. Perez wrote that these loans are a part of the investigation in the team’s finances and Snyder potential misuse of them.

