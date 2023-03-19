Former Eagles tracker: NFL free agency edition

The 2023 NFL free agency frenzy began nearly a week ago, and things have been chaotic to say the least. The Eagles have been keeping busy, but there has also been a lot of movement around the league by Philly alumni.
There are still a long list of unrestricted free agents looking for their next landing spot, but several former Eagles have already put ink to paper and signed new deals. For many, they’re staying with the same team they played for in 2022, but others are packing their bags and heading elsewhere.
Less than a week after the official start of the 2023 season, here’s some notable moves by familiar names:
Former Eagles staying put
- The Dolphins are one team re-signing a lot of their own free agents, including Raheem Mostert (2-year, $5.6M), River Cracraft (1-year deal), and Duke Riley (2-year, $5M).
- Linebacker Alex Singleton re-signed with the Broncos on a 3-year deal worth $18 million, including $9 million guaranteed.
- Rudy Ford signed a one-year deal to stay with the Packers for $2.5 million.
- Quarterback Nick Mullens is returning to the Vikings on a 2-year, $4 million deal.
- T.Y. McGill might not have been the flashiest defender that the San Francisco 49ers signed this offseason, but the DT will be a big contributor alongside a stacked line.
- Safety Jordan Poyer teased leaving the state of New York for a less-taxed destination, but ended up re-signing with the Bills on a 2-year deal worth $12.5 million.
Former Eagles on the move
- Cornerback Tremon Smith is moving on from the Texans and signed with the Broncos on a 2-year deal worth $5.5 million.
- The Cardinals signed two former Eagles, running back Corey Clement and tight end Noah Togiai.
- Offensive Guard Nate Herbig spent the 2022 season with the Jets, but was signed by the Steelers early in free agency for 2 years and $8 million.
Newly-former Eagles on the move
|Player
|Position
|2023 Team
|New Contract (links in table)
|Player
|Position
|2023 Team
|New Contract (links in table)
|Andre Dillard
|OT
|Titans
|3 yr, $29M
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|Bears
|3 yr, $19.5M
|Marcus Epps
|SAF
|Raiders
|3 yr, $12M
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|49ers
|4 yr, $84M
|Gardner Minshew
|QB
|Colts
|1 yr, $3.5M
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Panthers
|4 yr, $25M
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Steelers
|3 yr, $24M
|Kyzir White
|OLB
|Cardinals
|2 yr, $11M
Some have already been cut
While free agency is still in it’s early stage, there are a few former Eagles who ended up being cap casualties, or guys that teams were ready to move on from, including:
- Carson Wentz, Commanders
- Ronald Darby, Broncos
- Jalen Mills, Patriots
Former Eagles playing in the XFL
With the XFL in-season through April, several Philly alumni are currently on rosters — and could find their way back to the NFL after the draft.
- Arlington Renegades (De’Vante Bausby, Bruce Hector, Adrian Killins)
- St. Louis BattleHawks (Lavert Hill, Nate Meadors)
- D.C. Defenders (Josh Hammond)
- San Antonio Brahmas (Luke Juriga)
- Seattle Sea Dragons (Treyvon Hester, Shareef Miller)
