Former Eagles tracker: NFL free agency edition

Here’s a look at where some Philly alumni have landed early on in the 2023 free agency market.

By Alexis Chassen
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL free agency frenzy began nearly a week ago, and things have been chaotic to say the least. The Eagles have been keeping busy, but there has also been a lot of movement around the league by Philly alumni.

There are still a long list of unrestricted free agents looking for their next landing spot, but several former Eagles have already put ink to paper and signed new deals. For many, they’re staying with the same team they played for in 2022, but others are packing their bags and heading elsewhere.

Less than a week after the official start of the 2023 season, here’s some notable moves by familiar names:

Former Eagles staying put

Former Eagles on the move

  • Cornerback Tremon Smith is moving on from the Texans and signed with the Broncos on a 2-year deal worth $5.5 million.
  • The Cardinals signed two former Eagles, running back Corey Clement and tight end Noah Togiai.
  • Offensive Guard Nate Herbig spent the 2022 season with the Jets, but was signed by the Steelers early in free agency for 2 years and $8 million.

Newly-former Eagles on the move

Player Position 2023 Team New Contract (links in table)
Player Position 2023 Team New Contract (links in table)
Andre Dillard OT Titans 3 yr, $29M
T.J. Edwards LB Bears 3 yr, $19.5M
Marcus Epps SAF Raiders 3 yr, $12M
Javon Hargrave DT 49ers 4 yr, $84M
Gardner Minshew QB Colts 1 yr, $3.5M
Miles Sanders RB Panthers 4 yr, $25M
Isaac Seumalo OG Steelers 3 yr, $24M
Kyzir White OLB Cardinals 2 yr, $11M

Some have already been cut

While free agency is still in it’s early stage, there are a few former Eagles who ended up being cap casualties, or guys that teams were ready to move on from, including:

  • Carson Wentz, Commanders
  • Ronald Darby, Broncos
  • Jalen Mills, Patriots

Former Eagles playing in the XFL

With the XFL in-season through April, several Philly alumni are currently on rosters — and could find their way back to the NFL after the draft.

  • Arlington Renegades (De’Vante Bausby, Bruce Hector, Adrian Killins)
  • St. Louis BattleHawks (Lavert Hill, Nate Meadors)
  • D.C. Defenders (Josh Hammond)
  • San Antonio Brahmas (Luke Juriga)
  • Seattle Sea Dragons (Treyvon Hester, Shareef Miller)

