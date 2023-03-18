Isaac Seumalo will not be returning to the Eagles

Isaac Seumalo is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to sign a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Steelers notably employ former Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl as their assistant general manger.

Originally a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Seumalo had a nice career in Philly. He got off to a bit of a slow start; he was benched for struggling early in 2017. But he eventually regained a starting role and proved to be a very good starting guard with the versatility to play multiple positions. Seumalo logged 60 starts in 81 regular season games played.

Given how quality offensive linemen are typically in demand, it was a bit curious that Seumalo lasted this long on the market. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 10th best guard in the NFL last year. Perhaps teams were concerned about how the 29-year-old missed 21 combined games in the two seasons prior to 2022.

The Eagles losing Seumalo hardly comes as a surprise; the sense was that he was going to get offered more than the team could realistically afford. He also became more expendable to Philly once Jason Kelce announced he would be returning at center.

On that note, Cam Jurgens — the heir-apparent at center — figures to start at right guard moving forward. He lacks any kind of extensive game experience playing at that position. But the Eagles did claim he cross-trained at that position in practice. And he played so well at center last preseason that there’s reason to be optimistic about his outlook. Still, there is some projection involved.