NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles go with two offensive players in the first round

Welcome to the 2023 installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With NFL free agency ramifications to consider, here is how the draft could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the PFF Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

This week the Eagles did right by their own guys, handing a long-term contract to James Bradberry while bringing back Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and Darius Slay. With the possibility that they re-sign CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles have a ton of flexibility in the first round. Here they could add another weapon to their loaded offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a nightmare in the slot and could be a fantastic WR3 in an offense that already features DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. This is the definition of a luxury pick, but it will go a long way to keep Jalen Hurts’ cupboard of weapons well stocked.

Pick 30: Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

Dawand Jones is one of many ass kicking offensive linemen in this class. He feels like such a natural replacement for Lane Johnson with his size and strength. He would be a great student for Coach Stoutand to develop. (Note: The Eagles brought in Jones for an official pre-draft visit.)

Pick 62: Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC

Reuniting Tuli with his brother Marlon on the Eagles’ defensive line would not only be a good story, it would be great roster building. Tuipulotu would be an excellent strong-side defensive end in Sean Desai’s defense and he has the ability to slide inside on passing downs to rush the passer.

Pick 94: Byron Young, Defensive Lineman, Alabama

Byron Young is a huge, athletic defensive lineman with the potential to play all over the inside of a line. He could be a base end in three man fronts and play defensive tackle in four man fronts. He would be a high upside rotational piece to play alongside Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and Fletcher Cox.

Pick 221: Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back, Minnesota

The Eagles backfield is in interesting shape. Expectations are high for Kenny Gainwell in year three after a strong postseason, Boston Scott is back on a one year deal, and the Eagles brought Rashad Penny in on a one year “prove it” deal. Penny’s signing has a ton of upside, but the group doesn’t have a “sure thing” by any measure. Adding more depth could help offset the lack of a standout back. Mo Ibrahim was excellent at Minnesota when he was healthy. He is a tough, bruising back that can punish defenders.

Pick 250: Anfernee Orji, Linebacker, Vanderbilt

There is a hole at linebacker next to Nakobe Dean. The Eagles aren’t ones to spend high on the position, so could go for the athletic Anfernee Orji late in the draft.

