Marcus Epps nearly doubled his previous salary with NFL performance-based pay distribution

The former Eagles safety earned a big pay day thanks to his high snap count and low salary.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: JAN 08 Giants at Eagles Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every season since the 2002 CBA was ratified, there’s a side pool of money, the Performance-Based Pay program, that pays out to players based on their playing time and salary levels. This year’s top earner was now-former Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who earned $880,384 — out of the $336 million paid out — for the 2022 season.

Epps had the support of his teammates as he tried to fill the spot of Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, and went on to put up career-high numbers in his third full year with the team. He started all 17 games, and played in all but 10 total defensive snaps, while recording 94 total tackles, six passes defended, and one forced fumble. The safety played a lot of snaps for someone on the final year of their rookie deal, whose base salary was $965,000.

The NFL only released the Top 25 payouts, and Epps — now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders — was the only one from Philly on the list.

2022 Performance-Based Pay Distributions

Player 2022 Team Position Payout
Player 2022 Team Position Payout
Marcus Epps Philadelphia S $880,384
Cordell Volson Cincinnati G $854,407
Luke Fortner Jacksonville C $819,686
Michael Onwenu New England G $813,083
Jon Runyan Green Bay G $790,159
Andre Cisco Jacksonville S $763,775
Kevin Dotson Pittsburgh G $746,013
Tariq Woolen Seattle CB $742,378
Dan Moore Pittsburgh T $739,072
Michael Jackson Seattle CB $734,602
Donovan Peoples-Jones Cleveland WR $717,642
Tashaun Gipson San Francisco S $708,106
Robert Hainsey Tampa Bay C $706,331
Kader Kohou Miami CB $705,584
Myles Hartsfield Carolina S $705,255
Talanoa Hufanga San Francisco S $703,926
Jamaree Salyer L.A. Chargers G $695,838
Camryn Bynum Minnesota S $694,661
Logan Wilson Cincinnati LB $669,729
Trey Smith Kansas City G $663,756
Damar Hamlin Buffalo S $652,470
Nick Scott L.A. Rams S $649,016
Jake Brendel San Francisco C $643,691
Josh Myers Green Bay C $638,041
Duron Harmon Las Vegas S $636,623

