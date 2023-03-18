Marcus Epps nearly doubled his previous salary with NFL performance-based pay distribution

Every season since the 2002 CBA was ratified, there’s a side pool of money, the Performance-Based Pay program, that pays out to players based on their playing time and salary levels. This year’s top earner was now-former Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who earned $880,384 — out of the $336 million paid out — for the 2022 season.

Epps had the support of his teammates as he tried to fill the spot of Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, and went on to put up career-high numbers in his third full year with the team. He started all 17 games, and played in all but 10 total defensive snaps, while recording 94 total tackles, six passes defended, and one forced fumble. The safety played a lot of snaps for someone on the final year of their rookie deal, whose base salary was $965,000.

The NFL only released the Top 25 payouts, and Epps — now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders — was the only one from Philly on the list.