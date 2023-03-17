 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Should the Eagles bring back Jalen Mills?

The Eagles definitely need some depth at the safety position, and Mills might be in their price range.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have already locked up the cornerback position early in free agency, but they still need to make some moves at safety — Marcus Epps is now in Las Vegas and C.J. Gardner-Johnson seems less likely to return as the days go on. One interesting option would be to bring back the Green Goblin himself, Jalen Mills, after it was reported that the Patriots were planning to release the DB.

Mills is exactly the kind of versatile player that Nick Sirianni likes to have on the roster. His first four years in Philly he played cornerback before moving over to safety in 2020. The move was made after Malcolm Jenkins left for New Orleans, and he did a respectable job filling those rather large shoes. In fact, Mills had a career-high season in 2020, finishing with 74 total tackles, five QB hits, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble, plus 1.5 sacks, which are the only sacks of his career.

He left for the Patriots in 2021, but New England put him back at corner and despite being a starter, he was never quite as effective as he was in Philly. There were indications that Mills would be moved back over to safety for the Patriots, but it turns out they are going to move on entirely.

Mills still goes by Green Goblin, and still has green hair, so it doesn’t seem like a reunion is completely out of the question.

