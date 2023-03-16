Greedy Williams, Eagles agree to contract

The Philadelphia Eagles secondary is starting to come together early in free agency. Along with re-signing James Bradberry, and a roller coaster ride of an extension for Darius Slay, the team has agreed to terms with CB Greedy Williams, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Williams was the Browns second-round pick in 2019, and started in all 12 games that he played his rookie season. The cornerback suffered a nerve injury in his shoulder in training camp the following year and ended up missing the entire 2020 season. He came back strong in 2021, and despite only starting half the games, he finished with 41 total tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

His 2022 campaign started off on IR with a hamstring injury, and was followed by 11 games in which he was predominantly used in a special teams role. Williams was a healthy scratch in Week 14, but did come back for the final three games of the season — but still, only for snaps on special teams.

The Eagles know better than most how important depth is in the secondary, so they’ve added another guy who at the very least, can help what was a very shaky special teams unit in 2022.