Eagles Free Agency Rumors: Gardner Minshew drawing interest from Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles might be in need of a new backup quarterback.

Gardner Minshew is drawing interest from the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report from The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

It’s not hard to believe that Indy might want to sign him. Minshew overlapped with former Eagles offensive coordinator and new Colts head coach Shane Steichen in Philly over the past two seasons. Minshew made four starts during that span. The Colts might believe that he can compete for a starting job while helping to install a new offensive system.

With Matt Ryan being recently released, the only two quarterbacks currently under contract in Indy are Sam Ehlinger (0-3 as a starter with a 76.1 passer rating) and some dude named Nick Foles. BDN really did not play well in two starters last year; he threw zero touchdowns to four interceptions for a 34.3 passer rating. In fairness, his support system clearly wasn’t great.

The Colts signing Minshew could open the door for Foles to become a free agent. By cutting him, Indy can clear $2.1 million in cap space. Might the Eagles bring their Super Bowl MVP back to Philly?!

It’s not like there are a lot of great backup QB options remaining. Marcus Mariota sticks out as the best remaining free agent at his position. The Eagles could always select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft to compete with Ian Book for the No. 2 role ... but I get the sense they’d prefer some experience at that spot.