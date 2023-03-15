Miles Sanders will not be returning to the Eagles [UPDATE]

[UPDATE]: The terms of the Sanders signing have now been reported, and it’s a four-year deal with Carolina.

The Miles Sanders deal with the #Panthers is for $25 million over four years, per sources. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 16, 2023

Original story below:

Per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Carolina Panthers intend to sign Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders for the upcoming season. Terms of the contract are not known yet, but it is definitely always interesting to see what running backs, who some consider not worth paying, get in free agency.

Sanders will be reunited with former position coach, Duce Staley, who will be in his first year as the Carolina assistant head coach/running backs coach.

Source: The Carolina #Panthers plan to sign running back Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/50E4SaBjhu — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2023

Sanders, who was selected by the Birds out of Penn State in the second round of the 2019 draft, has played his entire four-year career in Philly. This past season was his most productive in midnight green as he ran for 1,269 yards on 259 carries (4.9 ypc) and found the end zone 11 times. He added 20 receptions for a meager 78 yards, but he was a bit more productive in the passing game earlier in his career.

The Eagles have already made a move in the running back department, signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal earlier this week, so losing Sanders in free agency was pretty much a foregone conclusion. Second-year back Kenneth Gainwell will also be in line for more carries with the Birds this year and New York Giants killer Boston Scott is also back in the fold.