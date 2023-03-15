Fletcher Cox, Eagles reportedly agree to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing longtime starting defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter says Cox took a “hometown discount” to remain in Philly. Mike Garafolo reports the New York Jets (see: Joe Douglas connection) were “willing to go higher” but Cox turned them down.

At $10 million, Cox ranks tied for 23rd in terms of interior defender annual contract value.

On one hand, Cox’s production rebounded in 2022. He logged seven sacks after only posting 3.5 in 2021. He had the same amount of TFLs but he did increase his quarterback hits by two from 12 to 14.

On the other hand, can you name a memorable impact play made by Cox last year off the top of your head? If so, how about another? Cox finished the season ranked 71st out of 142 interior defenders graded by Pro Football Focus. His return was neither desired (as evidenced by a 12.5% “Stay” vote in Jimmy Kempski’s stay or go polls) nor was it expected.

The Eagles certainly did have a hole at defensive tackle to fill with Javon Hargrave leaving. The only players under contract at this position were Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Marvin Wilson.

But is paying out $10 million to Cox ahead of his age 33 season really the best use of limited resources? Unlike in the cases of Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce, who are both still playing at a very high level, it felt like it was time to turn the page here.