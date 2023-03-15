 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Darius Slay leaves door open to potential return to the Eagles

The veteran cornerback announced earlier Wednesday that he was moving on...but he also said later that he might come back.

By Drew Hamm
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay tweeted out “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..” and then multiple NFL insiders confirmed that Slay was to be cut post-June 1 to clear cap space. Many fans expressed their sorrow that Slay would not be with the Birds next season, but Slay had an interesting reply to one of them on Wednesday afternoon.

Slay, who hasn’t been officially cut, appears to be leaving the door open for a return to Philadelphia with that response. While the Eagles and Slay couldn’t come to terms on a contract, with the veteran corner apparently wanting a three-year deal while the Birds were more interested in a shorter term situation with the soon-to-be 32-year old, the NFL is a crazy business and things can change quickly.

Within the hour after replying that he “might be back,” both Slay and his extremely online wife Jennifer tweeted out multiple eyeball emojis which, if you don’t know, is the international sign for News Is On The Horizon.

Could the Slay family be hinting at a return to the Birds? Is a trade coming down the pike?? Slay retweeted Baltimore Raves defensive back Marlon Humphrey’s cryptic “Today could be a big day for us” tweet after posting the eyeball emojis. Are they both just stirring the pot because that’s fun to do on the internet??? Who knows, but I’m sure there will be more news on Slay Watch 2023 in the coming days.

