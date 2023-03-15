 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eagles making “big push” to keep C.J. Gardner-Johnson

May CJGJ stay in Philly after all?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The free agent that most Philadelphia Eagles fans want the team to re-sign might be returning after all. Multiple reports indicate that the Birds are making a strong push to retain the services of starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Not one:

Not two:

But three different reporters saying as much:

The Eagles cutting Darius Slay and losing multiple other defensive starters — Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, Kyzir White — in free agency is certainly not ideal.

But at least the team could feel good about retaining two playmaking defensive backs in James Bradberry and CJGJ.

Considering he remains unsigned (as of this original publish time) after legal tampering began at noon on Monday, it seems like CJGJ’s market has not gone quite as he may have anticipated. The Eagles might be able to bring the NFL’s interceptions leader back on a relatively reasonable number? Such was the case for Bradberry.

We’ll see if the two sides can get something done or if CJGJ will be headed elsewhere. If he doesn't return, the Eagles will have two new starting safeties AND one new starting corner in 2023.

