Eagles News: Howie Roseman “continues to run circles around the league”

Howie Roseman continues to run circles around the league.



Will have a solid RB room (Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, maybe a draft pick). And he'll spend around $3.5mm TOTAL on it.



The #Cowboys are ticketed to spend $27mm on their RB room in 2023. https://t.co/9wVmxWKSIM — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) March 15, 2023

Rashaad Penny, Eagles agree to contract [UPDATED] - BGN

After a bit of a slow start to NFL free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles are finally on the board with an external addition! The Birds have agreed to terms with free agent running back Rashaad Penny, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The exact contract details were not immediately leaked, which could suggest that it’s a team-friendly deal. UPDATE: This suspicion was correct. Penny’s one-year deal is reportedly worth $1.35 million with only $600K guaranteed and a max value of $2.1 million. We previously discussed Penny as an Eagles free agent target last year.

2023 Seahawks Free Agents: How much the Eagles are paying Rashaad Penny - Field Gulls

The interesting thing about this contract is that having has spent the entirety of the last five seasons with the Seahawks, Penny would have been eligible for what is known as the Four Year Player Qualifying Contract. Under a Four Year Player Qualifying Contract, a player who has been on the roster of a team for every game during the previous four seasons can sign a contract for up to $1.35M more than league minimum salary, with only the minimum salary counting against the cap. Thus, either the Seahawks were ready to move on and did not offer such a contract, or Penny was ready for a change of scenery and preferred to head East to play for the team against which he had the most productive game of his career prior to his 2019 knee injury.

That’s More Like It - Iggles Blitz

I love this move. Low risk, high reward. Penny signed cheap because he’s had injury issues. He only has 11 starts in his career. Last year he played in 5 games before breaking his leg and missing the rest of the season. The reward could be substantial if he can stay healthy. Penny averages 5.7 yards per carry for his career (337-1918-13). He has good size at 220 pounds, but still runs 4.46. He’s bigger and faster than Miles Sanders. If Penny can stay healthy, he can thrive behind the Eagles OL. Penny is a downhill runner who breaks tackles. He has good vision and footwork. He is patient behind the LOS, but then has good burst when he finds a hole. The biggest complaint we had with Sanders was him bouncing too many runs outside. Penny will go wide if he can’t find room up the middle, but his first instinct seems to be getting up the field and not running E-W.

2023 NFL free agency: Questions on Aaron Rodgers, Austin Ekeler - ESPN+

In a perfect world, would the Eagles be able to keep their starters around for another year or two? Of course. In this NFL? Not quite as easy. Jalen Hurts is about to get a massive raise, as a quarterback who was making about $1.5 million per season should be landing somewhere around $51 million per year on a new deal. General manager Howie Roseman will do what he can to finesse their cap situation, but they were in a mess during Carson Wentz’s last season with the team in 2020. They haven’t had years to roll over gobs of money. This team already has made significant commitments in terms of average annual salary to three offensive linemen, a tight end, a wide receiver, two edge rushers and (for now) two cornerbacks. Hurts’ deal has to come from somewhere. The Eagles value depth along the line of scrimmage more than any other team, so they’re going to cut back on linebackers and safeties and try to draft and develop players there. Nakobe Dean will step in for Edwards. Cam Jurgens likely will replace Seumalo. They’ll use one of their two first-round picks on a defensive lineman. Roseman didn’t nail those picks once Wentz got expensive, as Andre Dillard, Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside didn’t pan out. Philadelphia found replacements and thrived, but now, it has no choice but to draft well to keep its roster humming.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.103: Free Agency thoughts so far- BGN Radio

*This episode was recorded before the Giants traded for TE Darren Waller, before the Cowboys acquired CB Stephon Gilmore and before the Eagles re-signed CB James Bradberry to a three year deal.* RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton share their thoughts on what’s unfolded throughout the division during NFL Free Agency so far.

2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Tuesday’s moves - NFL.com

Eagles haters: Yes, the Eagles had a lot of free agents in my Top 100. They’ve lost their share, but they’re also retaining Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham and James Bradberry, with the cornerback agreeing to a deal including $20 million guaranteed. It’s a fair deal for both sides, and the Eagles are showing which positions they value the most after letting linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White walk. The signing of Rashaad Penny is a fun one, too. He’s a more dynamic pure runner than Miles Sanders, even if Penny’s injury history makes it a risky bet to count on him.

How All-Pro CB James Bradberry decided the Eagles were the right fit — and against ‘more lucrative’ offers - Inquirer

James Bradberry was walking his fluffy French Bulldog, Izzy, just outside his offseason residence in Atlanta on Tuesday evening when he ultimately made his big decision. The All-Pro cornerback agreed to terms with the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $38 million with $20 million in guaranteed salary. “Breath of fresh air will give you a clear mind,” Bradberry told The Inquirer over the phone. He chuckled before diving into the intricacies that led him back to the Eagles. “It means a lot, truly, to be back in Philadelphia,” Bradberry said. “Especially having the season we just had. It feels good to come back and keep trying to compete for the ultimate goal which is the Super Bowl.

15 best NFL free agents still available in 2023 - SB Nation

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a very versatile defensive back, who played in a bunch of different roles for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. He logged the bulk of his snaps as a deep safety, but the played on the outside and then in the slot down the stretch for Philadelphia. There were expectations that the time would find a way to bring him back — and they still might — but given the market we saw for safeties such as Jesse Bates III and Vonn Bell, he might find a very lucrative offer on the open market. Perhaps in Cincinnati, given those departures from the Bengals.

2023 NFL free agency grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions - PFF

CB JAMES BRADBERRY RE-SIGNS WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Fit/need grade: A-. Value grade: B+. Bradberry was a salary cap casualty of the New York Giants after the 2021 season and turned his one-year flier with the rival Philadelphia Eagles into a strong three-year deal after earning second-team All-Pro honors and an 80.2 coverage grade. With Philadelphia reportedly granting cornerback Darius Slay and his camp the right to seek a trade — under the assumption that Slay is looking for an extension beyond the $17.5 million he’s owed in the final year of his contract in 2023 — this provides the Eagles with leverage and a solid backup plan in case they do ultimately trade Slay.

Grades for 2023 NFL free agency moves - DraftKings Nation

The defending NFC Champions have had a few losses early in free agency, with the biggest being DT Javon Hargrave, who went to the 49ers. They’ve also lost offensive tackle Andre Dillard, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and free safety Marcus Epps, while running back Miles Sanders tweeted a thank you to the city of Philadelphia. Philly was able to retain CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DT Brandon Graham, and RB Boston Scott, while bringing in oft-injured, but explosive running back Rashaad Penny. The team is having trouble with CB Darius Slay who wants an extension and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson could still be gone in free agency. Keeping Bradberry was a strong move, but it’s hard to grade their free agency very high with so many losses so far. Grade: C-

Eagles Autism Foundation contributes $4.1 million to fund 20 pilot studies and community projects - PE.com

The Eagles Autism Foundation has announced that 20 projects specializing in cutting-edge autism research and care will receive $4.1 million in funding. The grants are a direct result of the proceeds raised by participants from the 2022 Eagles Autism Challenge, in addition to other foundation-related fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

Arizona Cardinals to sign Kyzir White per report - Revenge Of The Birds

He is the exact type of defender that Gannon wanted to bring in to change the culture and demeanor of the defense. Getting White on a reasonable two-year deal when he’ll only be 27-years old is big as well, because it will help keep the defense young, explosive and cost controlled for the next couple of seasons. White gives the Arizona Cardinals defense a trio of young, athletic linebackers who have the potential to become a dynamic group under Gannon and Rallis. Welcome aboard, Kyzir.

Stephon Gilmore is a perfect fit for Cowboys defense - Blogging The Boys

Gilmore’s specialty has always been his ability in press man coverage. Even at 32-years-old, Gilmore held up well in that regard. Gilmore played the 25th most man coverage snaps last year, finishing 21st in completion rate allowed and 19th in passer rating allowed. Those aren’t elite numbers, and nobody should expect Gilmore to come in an replicate his 2019 DPOY campaign. But Gilmore played very good football on a very bad Colts team last year, and showed he still excels at what he was known for.

Trade! New York Giants acquiring tight end Darren Waller from Las Vegas Raiders - Big Blue View

I love this move. There is some risk involved because Waller will be 31 and has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, but this could essentially be a one-year deal for the Giants if things go awry. Waller has four years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money after the 2023 season. Look at the contract chart from Over The Cap above, and there would be very little dead money should the Giants move on after the upcoming season. There is, though, always the possibility of some type of re-structure or new deal to lower Waller’s 2023 cap hit. On the field, when healthy Waller should be an outstanding addition. He is a perfect complement to Daniel Bellinger, and is the type of big-bodied, big-play receiver the Giants figured to be searching for this offseason. The price — a third-round compensatory pick (No. 100) that the Giants got from the Chiefs for Toney — is really not that much. So, in my view, terrific move for the Giants.

Washington tried to get Chad Henne out of retirement; Search for Taylor Heinicke’s replacement continues - Hogs Haven

Last night Adam Schefter reported that one team had contacted Chad Henne about possibly putting off retirement and returning to the NFL for another year. Henne famously retired on the field with a Bud Light in his hand after winning his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last month. That team was obviously the Washington Commander, as multiple local reporters confirmed. The connection is to Washington’s new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Henne’s former OC in KC. Bieniemy was hired to replace Scott Turner, who was fired two days after the season ended. Head Coach Ron Rivera has given Bieniemy control of the offense, and you can already see that taking shape with several coaching changes like yesterday’s surprising dismissal of OL Coach John Matsko. Washington already agreed to terms with a former Chiefs player, RT Andrew Wylie, and could add more as free agency progresses.

NFL Free Agents 2023: Miami Dolphins re-sign Duke Riley - The Phinsider

Riley first joined the Dolphins in 2021 on a one-year contract. He then signed another one-year deal last year. He previously played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2017 out of LSU. [...] Riley will likely be the third inside linebacker behind Jerome Baker and the newly-signed Long. He provides the team with coverage capability from the linebacker position and he should fit nicely into new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defensive system.

Steelers signing a free agent guard, re-sign Damontae Kazee - Behind The Steel Curtain

According to Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network, the Steelers are signing guard Nate Herbig a two-year deal. Nate Herbig signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft. As a rookie, Herbig did not appear in a game until late in the season before starting 12 games in 2020. In three seasons with the Eagles, Herbig appeared in 33 regular-season games with 17 starts. During the 2022 offseason, Herbig signed a restricted free agent tender by the Eagles but was waived following the draft. Herbig was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets where he spent the 2022 season and started all 11 games in which he appeared.

