Report: Eagles called Cowboys about Darius Slay trade [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Conflicting report alert.

Source says no call came from the Eagles to discuss a trade with the Cowboys involving Darius Slay. Slay and Drew Rosenhaus are allowed to look into possible trades with other teams. https://t.co/lZfmM6GNmb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 14, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

It was reported last week that the Eagles had granted CB Darius Slay and his agent permission to seek a trade. Slay clarified that he wasn’t requesting a trade, but rather this was part of the business and there was no bad blood between him and the Eagles. Still, it seems like Howie Roseman and Co. did kick the wheels on what a trade might look like, and reportedly did so with their rival, the Cowboys.

Stephon Gilmore wasn't the only veteran CB talked about in a trade. Source said the Eagles made a call to the Cowboys about Darius Slay. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023

Slay has been open about wanting a new contract after restructuring his deal in 2022, but has also said he hopes to finish his career in Philadelphia. The cornerback is due a hefty check in 2023, with a $26 million cap hit, but he’s got three void years to follow and clearly wants some job security moving forward.

As BLG wrote last week:

“I could be wrong but the guess here is that Slay’s agent won’t be able to find a team that is both 1) willing to pay Slay what he wants AND 2) surrender a return that the Eagles deem to be commensurate trade value. But does that development prompt Slay to back off his demand for a new deal? Will the Eagles give in? We’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out. The Eagles would certainly be a worse team without Slay in 2023. But there’s a case to be made that moving on is a prudent long-term decision, especially if it means avoiding dedicating more money to a player at a position that doesn’t age well.”

We now know that James Bradberry will be staying with the Eagles for the next few years, but it remains to be seen how that might impact Slay and his future with the team. There’s still plenty of time left for Roseman to try and still make something happen with Slay, but for now, one of the most talented cornerback duos in the league will stay in tact.