Boston Scott, Eagles agree to one-year contract

Boston Scott is returning for a sixth season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds and the backup running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth “about $2 million,” according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

While Eagles fans are likely happy to see Scott staying in Philly’s backfield ...

... the New York Giants are certainly not. And understandably so considering Scott has scored 11 of his 20 career touchdowns against them.

Here’s what we previously wrote about Scott in our running back outlook article.

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 170 snaps, 54 carries, 217 yards, 4.0 average, 3 TD ... 6 targets, 5 receptions, 15 yards, 3.0 average, 0 TD ... 0 fumbles PLAYOFF STATS: 51 snaps, 15 carries, 61 yards, 4.1 average, 2 TD ... 1 target, 1 reception, 9 yards, 0 TD ... 0 fumbles REVIEW: Scott was exactly what anyone expected him to be in 2022; a decent low-usage rotational running back. And one who especially has the New York Giants’ number. Scott also provided some juice as a kick returner when he overtook Britain Covey for that role. OUTLOOK: If Sanders is back, the right combination of playing opportunity and money won’t be here for Scott. He’ll likely look to move on. If Sanders is gone, retaining Scott would be more sensible. I’ve seen some Giants fans over at Big Blue View interested in signing Scott so he can stop tormenting the G-Men.

The Eagles figure to utilize Scott as a rotational running back and kick returner once again. He’s in line to be third in touches behind newly signed potential lead ball carrier Rashaad Penny and the emerging Kenneth Gainwell.

In addition to these backfield options, the Eagles also have Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks under contract. And the team could look to add another running back through the 2023 NFL Draft.