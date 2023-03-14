Kyzir White will not be returning to the Eagles

Kyzir White is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to sign a two-year contract worth up to $11 million with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

White is teaming up with former Eagles defensive coordinator/new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and former Eagles linebackers coach/new Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in the desert.

White, who joined the Eagles as a free agent last offseason, was never considered extremely likely to remain in Philly. He was a decent one-year rental but he hardly performed like a “must keep” cornerstone piece. The chances of him re-upping with the Birds seemed more possible after T.J. Edwards left to sign with the Chicago Bears ... but he’s moving on.

With Edwards and White both gone, the Eagles will have two new starting linebackers in 2023. Though not Pro Bowlers, they were quality contributors. At least relative to a lot of the uninspiring options the Eagles trotted out at linebacker for some time.

Moving forward, one of the starting spots is set to be manned by 2022 third-round pick Nakobe Dean, who showed some promise in limited playing time. The only other internal options under contract are Christian Elliss and Davion Talyor.

And so the Eagles will probably have to add another starter via free agency, trade, or the 2023 NFL Draft.