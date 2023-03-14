NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eagles interested in Jacoby Brissett

The Philadelphia Eagles are among teams interested in signing free agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to a report from Aaron Wilson.

This development comes as no surprise.

The 30-year-old passer has obvious connections to Philly’s coaching staff. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was Brissett’s offensive coordinator on the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 through 2020. Brissett had his best year in 2019 with a 7-8 starting record and 18 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

Other notable assistants that Brissett overlapped with in Indy include his former QB coach/current Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady and former Colts pass game specialist/current Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Sirianni gushed about Brissett during Eagles-Browns joint training camp practices in Berea, Ohio last year:

He’s the best. My kids still ask, how is Jacoby doing. My wife still asks about him. He’s just a great leader and great guy to be around. I always thought this about Jacoby — I don’t really want to talk about other people’s teams but Jacoby and I are close, and Jacoby is special to me so I don’t mind doing this with him. I just always thought of him as such a good leader, such a good teammate, such a great guy to be around every day. Really those are the things that really stick out for me. And then his play, I don’t mind saying this, like I just always thought, this is a strong, strong man the way he’s able — I just close my eyes and think about a play he made against Denver in 2019. We’re in a two-minute drive to win the football game, and Von Miller comes through on a stunt three, and we’re backed up. We’re in about the four-yard line and Jacoby just, Von Miller is one of the best players of all time. Jacoby gets him off him, scrambles to his right and throws a tightrope 40 yards down the field to T.Y. Hilton which helped us win the football game in that sense. I just can’t say enough about things about Jacoby Brissett. I love the man.

Brissett spent most of the 2022 season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback before Deshaun Watson returned from suspension. The Browns went 4-7 in his starts as he completed a career-high 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards (7.1 average), 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 88.9 passer rating. Brissett also ran 49 times for 243 yards (5.0 average) and two scores.

Due to his relative success, there’s been thought that Brissett might sign with a team where he has the opportunity to actually play. He could potentially start for a team such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also said to be interested in him. But perhaps Brissett is willing to settle for a backup role to be reunited with his old friends?

It remains to be seen what Brissett will cost. It might not be cheap as one would like considering that Mike White signed for two years, $16 million and Jameis Winston agreed to a one year contract worth $8 million.

But we know the Eagles don’t take the backup quarterback position lightly; they’re not shy about investing significant resources in that spot. See: Investing the No. 53 overall pick in Hurts when they had Carson Wentz and signing Nick Foles when they had already spent money on Chase Daniel to be a backup.

With Gardner Minshew potentially set to leave in free agency, the Eagles are going to need a new backup behind Hurts. It seems like a stretch to count on Ian Book to be that guy. Brissett would be a good fit as a culture guy who brings experience and versatility to the table. The 6’4”, 231 pounder also has a reputation for being good on QB sneaks, which isn’t unimportant in Philly.